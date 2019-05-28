Verrado Masterplan Gains an Exciting New Addition

BUCKEYE, Ariz., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Seasons at Verrado, a new addition to the sought-after Verrado masterplan.

Grand Opening festivities RichmondAmerican.com/VerradoGO

Prospective homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to attend the Grand Opening event for this new community, which will take place from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 1. Attendees will enjoy a complimentary fare from the Burgers Amore food truck and tours of three brand-new model homes.

More about Seasons at Verrado RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtVerrado

Single- and two-story homes from the mid $200s

Seven inspired Seasons™ floor plans

3 to 6 bed, up to approx. 2,630 sq. ft.

Hundreds of exciting personalization options

Community swim park, sports courts, fitness center, playgrounds and dog park

19688 W. Glenrosa Avenue, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.richmondamerican.com

