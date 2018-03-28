Verrency bolsters Advisory Board with appointment of FinTech payments executive Daniel Chatelain

Based in San Francisco, Chatelain is a payments executive with an entrepreneurial background focused on innovation. He is the founder and current head of the BayPay Forum, a business which helps to foster innovation in payments and commerce. The organization gathers over 15,000 executives from thousands of US and international companies and organizes events for people and businesses to understand new trends within the banking and financial sectors, as well as networking with peers or prospects.

Chatelain is also spearheading an initiative called PayKademy, the first in-person, on-site and online school to learn payments.

Before his appointment at Verrency, Chatelain was CEO, President & COO of various companies he started as an entrepreneur, within the Lagardere Group (Elle, Woman's Day, Car & Driver, Hachette, Canal Satellite), and the EADS group (Airbus, Ariane, Eurocopter).

Verrency Founder and CEO David Link said the appointment of Chatelain enhances the company's payments knowledge, as well as strengthens relationships in the US and Europe, given his leadership of the BayPay forum.

"We are thrilled to bring Daniel onto our team. Given his background in FinTech payments and our shared passion for enabling payments innovation and innovators to succeed, Daniel brings a wonderful dynamic and an acute ability to help us connect the best Fintechs and other financial services leaders with Verrency and the Verrency platform. This enables Verrency to bring even more value to the financial institutions and Fintechs that we serve," Link said.

Chatelain said: "I'm excited to join the bright and talented team at Verrency. Verrency's platform is a 'first-of-its-kind' service that unites innovative financial services and makes it simple for issuers to rapidly innovate and that's exciting. Now banks and financial services will be able to test and deploy quickly new products that the market requires."

Verrency is a provider on the global scene enabling card issuers and financial institutions to deliver the latest payment capabilities and curated FinTech services quickly and cost effectively through their existing payment networks.

