Verrency bolsters US Advisory Board with appointment of Worldpay EVP Royal Cole

Royal joins US-based payments luminaries Michael Kennedy, founder of Zelle, and Daniel Chatelain, founder of the BayPay Forum, as recent appointees to Verrency's Advisory Board.

Verrency Founder and CEO David Link said the appointment of Royal to the Advisory Board reflects the strategic direction that the company is heading as it continues to gain commercial traction in the US.

"Royal is a highly-respected executive in the US payments industry, and we are thrilled to have him as part of our Advisory Board. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the payments space that is invaluable and critical to Verrency's international growth as we continue to progress on commercial discussions in markets such as US and UK," Link said.

Royal said: "I'm delighted to work with the Verrency team who exemplify innovation in the way the company delivers payment capabilities to financial institutions fast and cost effectively. The Verrency platform makes it simple for these institutions to deploy innovations without having to replace or heavily modify their existing infrastructure, which is often the number one challenge hindering them from innovation."

A Plug and Play Tech Center alumnus, Verrency's payments API platform is designed to enable Tier 1 financial institutions to cost-effectively deliver value-added services to their customers without needing to replace or heavily modify their existing payments infrastructure.

Royal's appointment comes hot on the heels of Verrency's most recent client signing of Australian neobank volt bank, as well as a win at the 2018 FinTech Australia's FINNIE Awards for Verrency's success in establishing a strong global presence.

Verrency was established to put card issuers/ financial institutions back at the centre of the innovation. Verrency's payments innovation platform helps issuers to acquire and retain customers and increase card spend whilst increasing security, control and connectability. Verrency works behind the scenes to enable an ever-increasing range of value added services for an issuer's customers quickly and easily without major changes to existing payments infrastructure or the need to integrate to point-of-sale systems. Verrency also enables rapid connection to third-party fintech services via its FinTech marketplace with no integration. www.verrency.com

