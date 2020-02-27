Versa Integrity Group Acquires Element Integrity Group

SULPHUR, La., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Versa Integrity Group, Inc. ("Versa"), an industry leader in a wide range of non-destructive industrial inspection and testing, has closed a transaction to acquire Element Integrity Group, Inc. ("Element"). Element provides innovative mechanical integrity and non-destructive testing services to the petrochemical industry, including in consulting, program implementation, inspection, verification and testing. Element has over 60 employees across offices in Bartlesville, OK, Karnes City, TX and Houston, TX.

Element was founded by industry veterans Nick Brown and Brandon Revard who have built a team of experienced, specialized asset integrity professionals. Element shares Versa's commitment to safety, quality and customer service. The acquisition of Element will bolster Versa's provision of asset integrity services and expand its presence into Oklahoma and the Eagle Ford.

About Versa Integrity Group: Versa Integrity Group, Inc., a portfolio company of Dorilton Capital, is a leading non-destructive testing, mechanical integrity, rope access, heat treatment and advanced services provider. The company's team is made up of over 900 engineers, API inspectors, rope access climbers, NDE technicians and support professionals. Versa has 23 offices primarily located throughout the gulf region and is headquartered in Sulphur, LA. For more information, visit Versa's website at www.versaintegrity.com/.

About Dorilton Capital: Dorilton Capital ("Dorilton") provides long term, patient capital to lower middle market companies across a variety of industries. As a partner, Dorilton works with entrepreneurs on growth while preserving the legacy and culture of their companies. For more information, visit Dorilton's website at www.doriltoncapital.com/

For media inquiries and relevant opportunities, please contact Brian.Talbott@doriltoncapital.com

SOURCE Versa Integrity Group

