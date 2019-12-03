Versa Networks Announces Support Of Amazon VPC Ingress Routing

Amazon VPC Ingress Routing is a service that helps customers simplify the integration of networking and security within their network topologies. With Amazon VPC Ingress Routing, customers can define routing rules at the Internet Gateway (IGW) and Virtual Private Gateway (VGW) to redirect ingress traffic to third-party appliances, before that traffic reaches its final destination, making it easier for customers to deploy production-grade applications with required networking and security within their Amazon VPC.

Connecting edge networks to the cloud with an excellent user experience is one of the most critical aspects of a progressive SD-WAN solution, because it allows companies to move workloads back and forth from clouds to on-premise seamlessly. Versa-enabled service provider partners can also take advantage of Versa's support for AWS VPC in order to create the best user experience for their managed-service customers.

"Versa is uniquely poised to offer a dynamic SD-WAN fabric for enterprise customers who are migrating their workloads more prominently to AWS," said Atchison Frazer, worldwide head of marketing, Versa Networks. "By provisioning Versa's SD-WAN network security and application optimization services across AWS, enterprises can take advantage of all the benefits of a carrier grade SD-WAN solution for connectivity and scalability to multiple public-hybrid clouds."

Versa's Secure Cloud IP software platform was designed to enable easier enterprise-branch WAN connectivity and multi-cloud extensibility. Versa's SD-WAN and Amazon VPC integration provides customers with fully encrypted traffic via direct cloud access (DCA), as well as direct Internet conduits and high-availability routing. Versa's cloud and branch network topology is based on an architecture that is scalable across thousands of applications and on-premises nodes that can automatically spin up SD-WAN tunnels to their Amazon VPCs.

Versa's core architecture support for Amazon VPC Ingress Routing also includes monitoring and analytics, application-aware routing and traffic optimization, and transport diversity across MPLS, internet, LTE and DCA. Versa's solution supports cloud-interconnect and gateway solutions for private and direct access to AWS.

Versa is teaming up with AWS Partner Network (APN) members to provide Secure SD-WAN solutions tailored for AWS. Versa's solution offering can further secure and optimize the migration of enterprise on-premises workloads and applications to AWS. Versa has aligned with its service provider and system integration partners that have achieved AWS Networking Competency status and who are also APN Partners supporting AWS Direct Connect. Versa's APN operator alliances include Verizon, Comcast, CenturyLink and Zayo.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks is the innovator of Secure Cloud IP architecture, a next-generation software platform that delivers integrated cloud, networking and security services. Versa's visionary solution, with an unrivaled depth of features and capabilities, enables enterprises to transition off legacy WANs to achieve business agility, branch modernization, and TCO advantages toward the goal of a successful digital transformation journey. Versa has sold over 200,000 software licenses through service providers, channel partners and distributed enterprises, with over 1,000 customers worldwide. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures and Liberty Global Ventures.

For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

Media Contact:

Hannah Whitrow

Zonic PR for Versa

hwhitrow@zonicgroup.com

+ 44 7760806070

SOURCE Versa Networks

Related Links

https://www.versa-networks.com

