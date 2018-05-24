Versa Networks Recognized as 2018 SD-WAN Company of the Year by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Driven by its highly capable Versa Cloud IP Platform, technology innovation, simplification and overall ability to improve the end-to-end operational and user experience across the WAN, Versa Networks received the highest ratings for SBG performance ahead of other SD-WAN vendors, including Cisco (Viptela), Citrix, CloudGenix, Fatpipe, Mushroom Networks, Nuage Networks, Silver Peak, Talari Networks, VeloCloud, and others.

"Quadrant's team believes that, with the advanced SD-WAN technology coupled with the right competitive and growth strategy, Versa Networks has the potential to cause major disruption in the marketplace," stated the study. "The company with its advanced SD-WAN, SD-Security and SD-Branch solution is well positioned to help enterprise companies and service providers in achieving significant business advantages by improving network agility and performance, scalability, enhanced security, and reduced overall costs."

Versa Networks' key competitive differentiation is the completeness of its Cloud IP Platform to deliver SD-WAN with integrated security to software-define the branch. Its unique value proposition provides a robust and automated solution that offers simplified SD-WAN, application experience routing and integrated next-generation security. All of this is within a single unified software platform offering secure multi-cloud and enterprise branch dynamic connectivity.

"Being recognized as the SD-WAN company of the year echoes our commitment to simplify the operational experience while delivering a transformative and better application end-user experience for our customers worldwide," said Robert Mustarde, SVP of worldwide sales at Versa Networks. "We are proud to be named the leader in this growing market and look to build upon our momentum with more global deployments through the rest of the year."

