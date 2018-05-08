Versa Networks to Present and Demo Cloud IP Platform at Light Reading's Big Communications Event 2018

Senior Director of Product Marketing at Versa Networks, Dogu Narin, will be representing the company on the panel session titled "SD-WAN: How the Market is Evolving." In this panel discussion, Dogu will examine the evolution of SD-WAN including the impact of SD-WAN on the MPLS market, changing approaches to SD-WAN deployments, and opportunities for a more cloud-based approach.

WHAT: Panel session "SD-WAN: How the Market is Evolving"

WHEN: Tuesday, May 15th – 4:20 to 5:10 p.m. local time

WHERE: Breakout room #9AB

Versa will also demonstrate its industry leading Versa Cloud IP platform with native SD-WAN and SD-Security to deliver a Secure Software-Defined Branch. This demonstration will exhibit the Versa Cloud IP Platform's native advanced SD-WAN and SD-Security features and the hosting of 3rd party VNFs and VMs with DPDK optimizations utilizing the latest Intel processors, adapters, and technologies including Intel® Xeon® D-2100 processor, Intel® Atom ® C3000 Series processors, and the newly announced Intel® QuickAssist Technology Adapters.

Versa will demonstrate the ease of securing branch connectivity services with advanced automation and visibility of networking and security. This demonstration will show a rich and open consolidated secure SD-Branch solution enabling service providers and enterprises to innovate and transform the WAN securely for multi-cloud.

Additionally, Versa will demonstrate an advanced services uCPE based branch with secure connectivity to a cloud branch. The public and private cloud endpoints will be designed, deployed and managed with automated workflows using direct API integration to various IaaS and PaaS providers through Versa Director. This will demonstrate the Versa Cloud IP Platform capability to extend the WAN to the cloud, CMS automation and multi-cloud native capabilities.

WHAT: Versa Networks Secure Software-Defined Branch, Cloud IP platform demonstration

WHERE: Intel Booth B401

Versa Network's was also selected as a finalist for Light Reading's Leading Lights Award in the Most Innovative SD-WAN Product Strategy (Vendor) category. Winners will be announced ahead of the conference on Sunday, May 14.

For more details or to schedule a time to speak with Dogu Narin at the event, contact publicrelations@versa-networks.com.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks is a leading innovator in the SD-WAN and SD-Security market. Versa's solutions enable service providers and large enterprises to transform enterprise WAN's to achieve unprecedented business advantages. Versa's carrier-grade cloud-native software platform provides unmatched agility, cost savings and flexibility, transforming the business of networking. The company is backed by premier venture investors Sequoia, Mayfield, Artis Ventures and Verizon Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com.

Versa Networks Media Contact:

Jacqueline Velasco

408-680-0564

publicrelations@versa-networks.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/versa-networks-to-present-and-demo-cloud-ip-platform-at-light-readings-big-communications-event-2018-300643995.html

SOURCE Versa Networks

Related Links

https://www.versa-networks.com

