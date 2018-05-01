Versa Networks to Speak at International Telecoms Week 2018

WHAT: Tony Fallows joins fellow panelists Alejandro Fuster, Director, Business Development Alliances at COLT; and Mike Frane, Vice President of SD-WAN at Windstream; in a panel session titled "Digital and the Growth Opportunity for the Network Service Providers (NSP)."

As consumer and enterprise expectations of service providers continue to rise, legacy models of business and delivery simply won't scale for digital. Additionally, application needs are shifting, requiring more bandwidth and more. This is pushing NSPs to evolve their network platforms to enable digital business at the metro edge. Together, Tony, Alejandro and Mike will discuss how digital business is forcing NSPs to evolve. Hosted by Equinix, the panel will be moderated by Courtney Munro, Group VP, World Wide Telecommunications at IDC.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 8th – 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. local time.

WHERE: Swiss Tower, Gold Level, Alpine Ballroom 1 & 2, located in the Swissotel Chicago, 323 East Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL.

WHO: Tony Fallows leads global service provider sales at Versa Networks. Tony has launched and grown innovative networking companies and product lines for over twenty-five years in a range of roles from system engineer to CEO. Tony worked at industry leaders Shell, Ericsson, Riverstone and Marconi, and founded the start-up Aria Networks.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks is a leading innovator in the SD-WAN and SD-Security market. Versa's solutions enable service providers and large enterprises to transform enterprise WAN's to achieve unprecedented business advantages. Versa's carrier-grade cloud-native software platform provides unmatched agility, cost savings and flexibility, transforming the business of networking. The company is backed by premier venture investors Sequoia, Mayfield, Artis Ventures and Verizon Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

