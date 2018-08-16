Versa Networks Wins INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Versa Networks, innovator of a next-generation software platform that integrates cloud, networking and security services, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded the Versa Cloud IP Platform a 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award. The INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Awards are bestowed upon companies that demonstrate the innovation, vision, and execution to deliver software-based networking tools to support different and unique communities of interest.

Versa Networks is the only vendor to offer a complete networking and security software solution to software-define the WAN edge in a single, cloud-native, multi-tenant software platform. Versa's Secure Cloud IP Platform integrates cloud networking, SD-WAN, wireless and mobile connectivity, transport line conditioning and software-defined security services (NGFW/UTM) in a flexible, versatile software stack that displaces multiple legacy branch-office hardware devices. Versa's software platform enables managed service providers and enterprises to transform the WAN edge by leveraging an application-oriented, end-user quality of experience driven by a secure multi-cloud and hybrid-WAN architecture.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by TMC Net as a top SD-WAN product, especially since our technology has gained a lot of traction among enterprises undergoing digital transformation with cloud, IoT, and big data transitions," said Robert McBride, head of product marketing at Versa Networks. "This continued third-party validation of Versa as a leader in the SD-WAN space recognizes the market need to integrate networking and security in a unified and simplified solution approach, to help secure the WAN-edge and accelerate the migration to multi-cloud topologies for our partner ecosystem and enterprise customers."







"Congratulations to Versa Networks for receiving a 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Versa's Cloud IP Platform has demonstrated true innovation and is leading the way for Software Defined Wide Area Network. I look forward to continued excellence from the company in 2018 and beyond."

Versa Networks is the innovator of Secure Cloud IP architecture, a next-generation software platform that delivers integrated cloud, networking and security services. Versa's solution, with an unrivaled depth of features and capabilities, enables enterprises to transition off of legacy WANs to achieve business agility, branch modernization and TCO advantages. The company has transacted over 150,000 software licenses through service providers, partners and enterprises globally. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures and Verizon Ventures.

For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.







INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

publicrelations@versa-networks.com







sthompson@tmcnet.com

