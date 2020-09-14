Versa Products, Inc. unveiled the new state-of-the-art light-weight versatile electric sit-to-stand desk riser "Versa Ultra-Lite" designed for people Working From Home

"It's not unreasonable to conclude that many of the employees who have been asked to work from home because of the coronavirus do not have experience working from home and they also do not have experience making sure their workspace is ergonomic.

"This is why we engineered the Versa Ultra-Lite", says Laudadio. "As more and more people started working from home, we started to hear people complaining that their home setup was not ergonomic and they were experiencing neck and back pain. Also, utilizing commercial grade large heavy desk risers wasn't working well for the home user. We needed to do something so we answered the call."

Versa Products Inc. has been a leader in office and home furniture manufacturing since 2000. They specialize in high quality furniture for both private and public sectors.

Regardless if you're working from home for the first-time and struggling to be as productive from your couch as you are from your office desk, now with the innovative Versa Ultra-Lite we help you work more efficiently and effectively and give you piece of mind. The Versa Ultra-Lite is very easy to set up and super light-weight. You can set it on top of almost any flat surface, plug it in and within seconds you have the perfect small ergonomic light-weight electric height adjustable desk riser to improve productivity and promote a healthy working environment. Not to mentioned it takes up minimal space. In addition, there is even a USB charging port so you can charge your phone or tablet while you work. It has all the bells and whistles and they have priced it for the home user, only $290.

