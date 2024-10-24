Versa Security Service Edge (SSE) and Versa Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Earn "AAA" ratings in CyberRatings.org Tests

Versa's SSE Achieves Overall 99.96% Protection Rate for Blocking Exploits, Malware and Evasions.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberRatings.org (CyberRatings), the non-profit entity dedicated to providing confidence in cybersecurity products and services through its research and testing programs, has completed an independent test of Versa Security Service Edge (SSE) and Versa Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). Both products earned "AAA" ratings.

An SSE is a purpose-built cloud platform of integrated network security services designed to facilitate secure business use of the Internet. Versa's SSE achieved an overall 99.96% Protection Rate for blocking 100% of Exploits, 99.96% of Malware and 100% of Evasions. The product was thoroughly tested to determine how it handled TLS/SSL 1.2 and 1.3 cipher suites.

Versa demonstrated they could block attacks under a wide range of conditions. - Vikram Phatak, CEO, CyberRatings.org Post this

Threat actors apply evasion techniques to disguise and modify attacks to avoid detection by security products. Therefore, it is imperative that an SSE correctly handles evasions. An attacker can bypass protection if an SSE fails to detect a single form of evasion. Versa resisted 1,124 out 1,124 evasions.

The combined measurements to determine the overall Protection Rate also included false positives, which is a key to correctly identifying and allowing legitimate traffic while protecting against malware, exploits, and phishing attacks. False positive tests assessed Versa's ability to block attacks while permitting legitimate traffic achieving 99.72% for browsing and 99.2.0% for file downloads without any false positive events being encountered.

Versa's ZTNA was tested to determine how it handled authentication and identity, managed resource access, processed routing and policy enforcement, and if it supported TLS/SSL 1.2 and 1.3 cipher suites. In all four cases, the ZTNA achieved 100%.

"Versa handled our variety of use cases with ease and demonstrated that they could block attacks under a wide range of conditions. Their offering should be on everyone's short list," said Vikram Phatak, CEO of CyberRatings.org.

CyberRatings is testing several other SSE and ZTNA vendors this year along with Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN), bringing together the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) package of test results to be published in the coming months.

Keysight provided its CyPerf tool to test performance, TLS/SSL functionality, stability and impairment. TeraPackets provided their Threat Replayer tool for packet capture replay.

The in-depth test reports are available at cyberratings.org.

About CyberRatings.org

CyberRatings.org is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization dedicated to providing confidence in cybersecurity products and services through our research and testing programs. We provide enterprises with independent, objective ratings of security product efficacy to make informed decisions. To become a member, visit www.cyberratings.org and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CyberRatings.org