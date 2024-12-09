VERSABANK DECLARES DIVIDENDS

News provided by

VersaBank

Dec 09, 2024, 07:00 ET

LONDON, ON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - VersaBank (the "Bank") (TSX: VBNK) (NASDAQ: VBNK) today announced that cash dividends in the amount of CAD $0.025 per Common Share of the Bank have been declared for the quarter ending January 31, 2025, payable as of January 31, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2025.

The dividends to which this notice relates are eligible dividends for tax purposes.

About VersaBank

VersaBank is a North American bank (federally chartered in Canada and the U.S.) with a difference.  VersaBank has a branchless, digital, business-to-business model based on its proprietary state-of-the-art technology that enables it to profitably address underserved segments of the banking industry in a significantly risk mitigated manner.  Because VersaBank obtains substantially all of its deposits and undertakes the majority of its lending electronically through financial intermediary partners, it benefits from significant operating leverage that drives efficiency and return on common equity.  In August 2024, VersaBank launched its unique Receivable Purchase Program (RPP) funding solution for point-of-sale finance companies, which has been highly successful in Canada for nearly 15 years, to the underserved multi-trillion-dollar U.S. market.  VersaBank also owns Washington, DC-based DRT Cyber Inc., a North America leader in the provision of cyber security services to address the rapidly growing volume of cyber threats challenging financial institutions, multi-national corporations and government entities.

VersaBank's Common Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Nasdaq under the symbol VBNK. 

Visit our website at:  www.versabank.com

Follow VersaBank on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter)

SOURCE VersaBank

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

VERSABANK TRANSITIONS CORE TEAM RESPONSIBLE FOR CANADIAN RECEIVABLE PURCHASE PROGRAM SUCCESS TO LEAD US OPPORTUNITY

VERSABANK TRANSITIONS CORE TEAM RESPONSIBLE FOR CANADIAN RECEIVABLE PURCHASE PROGRAM SUCCESS TO LEAD US OPPORTUNITY

LONDON, ON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - VersaBank (TSX: VBNK) (NASDAQ: VBNK), a North American leader in business-to-business digital banking, as...
VERSABANK FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2024 RESULTS CONTINUE TO DEMONSTRATE STRENGTH OF BUSINESS MODEL AS BANK LAUNCHES PROVEN RPP SOLUTION IN US MARKET

VERSABANK FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2024 RESULTS CONTINUE TO DEMONSTRATE STRENGTH OF BUSINESS MODEL AS BANK LAUNCHES PROVEN RPP SOLUTION IN US MARKET

VersaBank's 2024 annual audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") will be available today online at ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics