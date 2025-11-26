VersaBank donates $50,000 to The Salvation Army's Harvest Hope campaign, helping to combat food insecurity across Canada

LONDON, ON, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - VersaBank (TSX: VBNK) (Nasdaq: VBNK) today announced that it has donated $50,000 to The Salvation Army's Harvest Hope campaign to battle food insecurity across Canada, as well as locally in London, Ontario, where VersaBank is headquartered.

"The Salvation Army plays such a crucial role in the community, helping society's most vulnerable, which unfortunately is needed even more in this sluggish economy," says David Taylor, Founder and President of VersaBank. "The range of support they offer is quite wide ranging and impressive and makes a tremendous impact on people's lives."

Food Banks Canada recently released a report that said food bank usage has doubled since March 2019 and is up 5.2% this year compared to 2024. The Salvation Army reports that it distributed more than 7 million pounds of food and 2.6 million shelter meals were served in Ontario alone in 2024.

"Food insecurity has become an urgent crisis across Ontario and Canada, and we thank VersaBank for their support of The Salvation Army's transformational services," says Captain Gina Haggett, Divisional Director for Public Relations, The Salvation Army Ontario Division. "We can not provide hope to our vulnerable neighbours without the generosity of organizations, like VersaBank. In addition to children's nutrition programs, food banks and pantries, and meals for people experiencing homelessness, The Salvation Army continues to be an innovative partner in over 400 communities across Canada."

Taylor recalls a brief period in his youth where he made use of Salvation Army services while passing through Thunder Bay.

"In my youth, I stayed in similar places when I found myself on the streets, particularly in Thunder Bay. Over the years, things have worked out for me and I'm just grateful to be privileged enough to be able to give back to this crucial organization that really makes a difference in people's lives," says VersaBank President Taylor.

"I am also here calling on other business leaders who may have some extra capacity in their budgets to please give back to your own communities and do what you can to help out those who find themselves in need today," adds Taylor.

The final few months of the year are a crucial time for fundraising for the Salvation Army.

