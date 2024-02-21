VERSABANK PARTICIPATES IN 2024 KBW FINTECH & PAYMENTS CONFERENCE FEBRUARY 27-29, 2024

News provided by

VersaBank

21 Feb, 2024, 07:30 ET

LONDON, ON, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - VersaBank ("VersaBank" or the "Bank") (TSX: VBNK) (NASDAQ: VBNK) today announced management will participate in the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods ("KBW") Fintech & Payments Conference to be held February 27-29, 2024 in New York City.  As part of the conference, David Taylor, President and CEO will participate in a panel discussing BaaS Solutions for FinTechs on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET.  This event will be available only to those attending in person.  VersaBank management will be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.  Those interested in meeting with VersaBank should contact their KBW representative.

About VersaBank

VersaBank is a Canadian Schedule I chartered (federally regulated) bank with a difference. VersaBank became the world's first fully digital financial institution when it adopted its highly efficient business-to-business model using its proprietary state-of-the-art financial technology to profitably address underserved segments of the Canadian banking market in the pursuit of superior net interest margins while mitigating risk. VersaBank obtains all of its deposits and provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with innovative deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries that allow them to excel in their core businesses. In addition, leveraging its internally developed IT security software and capabilities, VersaBank established wholly owned, Washington, DC-based subsidiary, DRT Cyber Inc. to pursue significant large-market opportunities in cyber security and develop innovative solutions to address the rapidly growing volume of cyber threats challenging financial institutions, multi-national corporations and government entities on a daily basis.

VersaBank's Common Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Nasdaq under the symbol VBNK.  Its Series 1 Preferred Shares trade on the TSX under the symbol VBNK.PR.A.

Visit our website at:  www.versabank.com

Follow VersaBank on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE VersaBank

Also from this source

VERSABANK TO HOST FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL/WEBCAST WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6, 2024 AT 9:00 A.M. ET

VERSABANK TO HOST FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL/WEBCAST WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6, 2024 AT 9:00 A.M. ET

Bank to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. ET LONDON, ON, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - VersaBank...
VERSABANK DECLARES DIVIDENDS

VERSABANK DECLARES DIVIDENDS

LONDON, ON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - VersaBank (the "Bank") (TSX: VBNK) (NASDAQ: VBNK) today announced that cash dividends in the amount of CAD...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.