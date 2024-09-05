VERSABANK REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS: RESULTS CONTINUE TO DEMONSTRATE STRENGTH OF BUSINESS MODEL AS BANK ENTERS US MARKET

All amounts are unaudited and in Canadian dollars and are based on financial statements prepared in compliance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting, unless otherwise noted. Our third quarter 2024 ("Q3 2024") unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended July 31, 2024 and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), are available online at www.versabank.com/investor-relations, SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar. Supplementary Financial Information will also be available on our website at www.versabank.com/investor-relations.

LONDON, ON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - VersaBank ("VersaBank" or the "Bank") (TSX: VBNK) (NASDAQ: VBNK), a North American leader in business-to-business digital banking, as well as technology solutions for cybersecurity, today reported its results for the third quarter and the first nine months of fiscal 2024 ended July 31, 2024. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

CLOSING OF THE ACQUISITION OF STEARNS BANK HOLDINGFORD N.A.

In June 2024, the Bank obtained approval from the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (the "OCC"), US Federal Reserve, and OSFI (Canada) to acquire Stearns Bank Holdingford N.A. ("SBH"), a privately held, wholly-owned subsidiary of Stearns Financial Services Inc. ("SFSI") based in St. Cloud, Minnesota. On August 30, 2024, the Bank, through its wholly-owned US subsidiary VersaHoldings US Corp., completed the acquisition, acquiring 100% of the outstanding shares of SBH for cash consideration of approximately US$14.0 million (CA$19.3 million), subject to closing related adjustments. Based in Minnesota, SBH is a fully operational, OCC-chartered, national bank, focused on small business lending. Upon closing, SBH was renamed VersaBank USA.

Several factors associated with preparations for the closing of the acquisition of SBH dampened VersaBank's third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results. In preparation to fund the capital requirements of the US subsidiary following closing of the SBH acquisition, VersaBank maintained higher than typical cash balances. The higher than typical cash balances exacerbated the impact of the temporary dampening of net interest margin that usually occurs when interest rates decline, the result of the lag in the adjustment of the Bank's term deposit rates. In addition, non-interest expense was higher due to acquisition-related costs, some of which were specific to the third quarter and some of which are being incurred ahead of asset growth and revenue generated by the launch of US Receivable Purchase Program ("RPP") in the US through VersaBank USA.

Net income and earnings per share for the first nine-months of fiscal 2024 increased 15% and 17%, respectively, from the first nine months of fiscal 2023.

CONSOLIDATED AND SEGMENTED FINANCIAL SUMMARY

(unaudited)



As at or for the three months ended

As at or for the nine months ended









July 31 April 30

July 31



July 31 July 31

(thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2024 2024 Change 2023 Change

2024 2023 Change Financial results





















Total revenue

$ 26,996 $ 28,501 (5 %) $ 26,859 1 %

$ 84,348 $ 79,462 6 %

Cost of funds*

4.17 % 4.21 % (1 %) 3.62 % 15 %

4.12 % 3.30 % 25 %

Net interest margin*

2.23 % 2.45 % (9 %) 2.57 % (13 %)

2.38 % 2.72 % (13 %)

Net interest margin on loans* 2.41 % 2.52 % (4 %) 2.69 % (10 %)

2.58 % 2.89 % (11 %)

Return on average common equity* 9.63 % 12.36 % (22 %) 11.15 % (14 %)

11.79 % 11.24 % 5 %

Net income

9,705 11,828 (18 %) 10,003 (3 %)

34,232 29,683 15 %

Net income per common share basic and diluted 0.36 0.45 (20 %) 0.38 (5 %)

1.29 1.10 17 % Balance sheet and capital ratios**



















Total assets



$ 4,516,436 $ 4,388,320 3 % $ 3,980,845 13 %

$ 4,516,436 $ 3,980,845 13 %

Book value per common share* 15.23 14.88 2 % 13.55 12 %

15.23 13.55 12 %

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio 11.75 % 11.63 % 1 % 11.15 % 5 %

11.75 % 11.15 % 5 %

Total capital ratio

15.40 % 15.33 % 0 % 15.10 % 2 %

15.40 % 15.10 % 2 %

Leverage ratio

8.54 % 8.55 % 0 % 8.53 % 0 %

8.54 % 8.53 % 0 %



























* See definitions under 'Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures' in the Q3 2024 Management's Discussion and Analysis.







** Capital management and leverage measures are in accordance with OSFI's Capital Adequacy Requirements and Basel III Accord.









(thousands of Canadian dollars)



















for the three months ended July 31, 2024 April 30, 2024 July 31, 2023







Digital DRTC Eliminations/ Consolidated Digital DRTC Eliminations/ Consolidated Digital DRTC Eliminations/ Consolidated







Banking

Adjustments

Banking

Adjustments

Banking

Adjustments

Net interest income

$ 24,944 $ - $ - $ 24,944 $ 26,242 $ - $ - $ 26,242 $ 24,929 $ - $ - $ 24,929 Non-interest income

175 2,219 (342) 2,052 262 2,336 (339) 2,259 101 2,020 (191) 1,930 Total revenue



25,119 2,219 (342) 26,996 26,504 2,336 (339) 28,501 25,030 2,020 (191) 26,859































Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (1) - - (1) 16 - - 16 171 - - 171







25,120 2,219 (342) 26,997 26,488 2,336 (339) 28,485 24,859 2,020 (191) 26,688































Non-interest expenses:



























Salaries and benefits

5,945 1,562 - 7,507 5,724 1,685 - 7,409 5,891 1,562 - 7,453

General and administrative 4,729 446 (342) 4,833 3,445 451 (339) 3,557 4,257 380 (191) 4,446

Premises and equipment 824 370 - 1,194 845 374 - 1,219 610 370 - 980







11,498 2,378 (342) 13,534 10,014 2,510 (339) 12,185 10,758 2,312 (191) 12,879































Income (loss) before income taxes 13,622 (159) - 13,463 16,474 (174) - 16,300 14,101 (292) - 13,809































Income tax provision

3,811 (53) - 3,758 4,484 (12) - 4,472 3,999 (193) - 3,806































Net income (loss)

$ 9,811 $ (106) $ - $ 9,705 $ 11,990 $ (162) $ - $ 11,828 $ 10,102 $ (99) $ - $ 10,003































Total assets



$ 4,507,158 $ 27,285 $ (18,007) $ 4,516,436 $ 4,378,863 $ 26,980 $ (17,523) $ 4,388,320 $ 3,971,781 $ 25,485 $ (16,421) $ 3,980,845































Total liabilities



$ 4,102,239 $ 29,471 $ (24,259) $ 4,107,451 $ 3,982,924 $ 29,069 $ (23,776) $ 3,988,217 $ 3,609,832 $ 29,123 $ (23,153) $ 3,615,802

































MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"The highlight of the third quarter was the Bank's receipt of the US and Canadian regulatory approvals for our acquisition of a national, OCC-chartered US bank, which we completed last week," said David Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer, VersaBank. "We are now embarking on a transformational opportunity for VersaBank, broadly launching our Receivable Purchase Program financing solution, which has been proven out in Canada over the last nearly 15 years, to the underserved, multi-trillion-dollar point-of-sale market in the United States."

"Importantly, outside of several factors related specifically to close our US acquisition, our financial results continue to demonstrate the underlying strength and efficiency of our business model. Earnings per share for the first nine-months of fiscal 2024 were another record, up 17% from the same period last year."

"Our US Receivable Purchase Program opportunity, alongside our anticipated continued steady growth in Canada, is expected to generate strong, sustainable expansion of our loan portfolio for years to come, enabling us to further capitalize on the significant operating leverage in our business model to drive growth in profitability and return on common equity and efficiency, that we believe is unmatched in the North American banking industry."

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2024

Consolidated

Total assets increased 13% year-over-year and 3% sequentially to a record $4.5 billion , with the increase driven primarily by growth in Digital Banking Operations' Point of Sale Receivable Purchase Program (POS/RPP) portfolio;

, with the increase driven primarily by growth in Digital Banking Operations' Point of Sale Receivable Purchase Program (POS/RPP) portfolio; Consolidated total revenue increased 1% year-over-year and decreased 5% sequentially to $27.0 million . The year-over-year trend reflects higher non-interest income from the Bank's cybersecurity operations, DRT Cyber Inc. ("DRTC"). The sequential trend was due primarily to lower Commercial Real Estate ("CRE") lending asset balance in the current quarter due to timing of loan origination, continued loan growth and higher interest expense attributable to higher deposit balances to fund balance sheet growth across each of its lines of business and the acquisition of SBH, as well as higher cost of funds consistent with the elevated interest rate environment, offset partially by higher interest income attributable to continued Point-of-Sale Receivable Purchase Program Loans and Leases ("POS/RPP Financing") lending asset growth;

. The year-over-year trend reflects higher non-interest income from the Bank's cybersecurity operations, DRT Cyber Inc. ("DRTC"). The sequential trend was due primarily to lower Commercial Real Estate ("CRE") lending asset balance in the current quarter due to timing of loan origination, continued loan growth and higher interest expense attributable to higher deposit balances to fund balance sheet growth across each of its lines of business and the acquisition of SBH, as well as higher cost of funds consistent with the elevated interest rate environment, offset partially by higher interest income attributable to continued Point-of-Sale Receivable Purchase Program Loans and Leases ("POS/RPP Financing") lending asset growth; Consolidated net income decreased 3% year-over-year and decreased 18% sequentially to $9.7 million . Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was dampened by several factors associated with preparations for the closing of the acquisition of SBH. In preparation to fund the capital requirements of the US subsidiary following closing of the SBH acquisition, VersaBank maintained higher than typical cash balances. The higher than typical cash balances exacerbated the impact of the temporary dampening of net interest margin that usually occurs when interest rates decline, the result of the lag in the adjustment of the Bank's term deposit rates. In addition, non-interest expense was higher due to acquisition-related costs, some of which were specific to the third quarter and some of which are being incurred ahead of anticipated asset growth and revenue generated by the launch of US Receivable Purchase Program ("RPP") in the US through VersaBank USA ;

. Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was dampened by several factors associated with preparations for the closing of the acquisition of SBH. In preparation to fund the capital requirements of the US subsidiary following closing of the SBH acquisition, VersaBank maintained higher than typical cash balances. The higher than typical cash balances exacerbated the impact of the temporary dampening of net interest margin that usually occurs when interest rates decline, the result of the lag in the adjustment of the Bank's term deposit rates. In addition, non-interest expense was higher due to acquisition-related costs, some of which were specific to the third quarter and some of which are being incurred ahead of anticipated asset growth and revenue generated by the launch of US Receivable Purchase Program ("RPP") in the US through VersaBank ; Consolidated earnings per share decreased 5% year-over-year and decreased 20% sequentially to $0.36 , with the year-over-year trend reflecting the impact of a lower number of common shares outstanding from the purchase and cancellation of common shares under the Bank's Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") over the course of fiscal 2023; and,

, with the year-over-year trend reflecting the impact of a lower number of common shares outstanding from the purchase and cancellation of common shares under the Bank's Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") over the course of fiscal 2023; and, Return on common equity decreased to 9.63% from 11.15% year-over-year and decreased 22% from 12.36% sequentially.

Digital Banking Operations

Loans increased 11% year-over-year and 1% sequentially to a record $4.05 billion , driven primarily by continued growth in the Bank's POS/RPP portfolio, which increased 16% year-over-year and 4% sequentially;

, driven primarily by continued growth in the Bank's POS/RPP portfolio, which increased 16% year-over-year and 4% sequentially; Total revenue increased marginally year-over-year and decreased 5% sequentially to $25.1 million . The year-over- year increase was driven primarily by higher non-interest income from DRTC. The sequential trend was due primarily to lower CRE lending asset balance in the current quarter due to timing of loan origination, continued loan growth, and higher interest expense attributable to higher deposit balances to fund balance sheet growth across each of its lines of business and the acquisition of SBH, as well as the higher cost of funds consistent with the elevated interest rate environment, offset partially by higher interest income attributable to continued POS/RPP Financing portfolio growth;

. The year-over- year increase was driven primarily by higher non-interest income from DRTC. The sequential trend was due primarily to lower CRE lending asset balance in the current quarter due to timing of loan origination, continued loan growth, and higher interest expense attributable to higher deposit balances to fund balance sheet growth across each of its lines of business and the acquisition of SBH, as well as the higher cost of funds consistent with the elevated interest rate environment, offset partially by higher interest income attributable to continued POS/RPP Financing portfolio growth; Net interest margin on loans decreased 28 bps, or 10%, year-over-year and 11 bps, or 4%, sequentially at 2.41%. The decreases were due primarily to the strong growth of the POS/RPP Financing portfolio (which is composed of lower-risk weighted, lower yielding but higher Return on Common Equity ("ROCE") assets than the CRE portfolio, lower CRE lending balance, as well as the impact of temporarily elevated GIC (term deposit) rates relative to Government of Canada bonds due to the adjustment lag typically experienced in a decreasing interest rate environment. The impact of the adjustment lag was exacerbated by the higher cash balances described above. This was offset partially by higher yields earned on the Bank's lending assets;

bonds due to the adjustment lag typically experienced in a decreasing interest rate environment. The impact of the adjustment lag was exacerbated by the higher cash balances described above. This was offset partially by higher yields earned on the Bank's lending assets; Net interest margin decreased 34 bps, or 13%, year-over-year and decreased 22 bps, or 9%, sequentially to 2.23%;

Provision for credit losses as a percentage of average loans remained negligible at 0.00%, compared with a 12-quarter average of 0.01%, which remains among the lowest of the publicly traded Canadian Schedule I (federally licensed) Banks; and,

Efficiency ratio (excluding DRTC) was 46% compared to 43% a year ago and 38% sequentially.

DRTC's Cybersecurity Services Operations (Digital Boundary Group)

Revenue for the Cybersecurity Services component of DRTC (Digital Boundary Group, or DBG) increased 8% year-over-year to $2.5 million , driven by higher service engagements, while gross profit increased 5% to $1.9 million due to improved operational efficiency. Sequentially, revenue and gross profit for DBG decreased 8% and 6%, respectively, due primarily to seasonally lower service engagements. DBG's gross profit amounts are included in DRTC's consolidated revenue which is reflected in non-interest income in VersaBank's consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income. DBG remained profitable on a standalone basis within DRTC.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

(unaudited)



for the three months ended

for the nine months ended









July 31 July 31

July 31 July 31 (thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2024 2023

2024 2023 Results of operations













Interest income

$ 71,646 $ 60,089

$ 212,181 $ 163,245

Net interest income

24,944 24,929

77,754 73,812

Non-interest income

2,052 1,930

6,594 5,650

Total revenue

26,996 26,859

84,348 79,462

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (1) 171

(112) 793

Non-interest expenses 13,534 12,879

37,743 37,940



Digital Banking

11,498 10,758

31,927 31,600



DRTC



2,378 2,312

6,834 6,914

Net income

9,705 10,003

34,232 29,683

Income per common share:













Basic



$ 0.36 $ 0.38

$ 1.29 $ 1.10



Diluted



$ 0.36 $ 0.38

$ 1.29 $ 1.10

Dividends paid on preferred shares $ 247 $ 247

$ 741 $ 741

Dividends paid on common shares $ 650 $ 648

$ 1,950 $ 1,962

Yield*



6.40 % 6.19 %

6.50 % 6.02 %

Cost of funds*

4.17 % 3.62 %

4.12 % 3.30 %

Net interest margin*

2.23 % 2.57 %

2.38 % 2.72 %

Net interest margin on loans* 2.41 % 2.69 %

2.58 % 2.89 %

Return on average common equity* 9.63 % 11.15 %

11.79 % 11.24 %

Book value per common share* $ 15.23 $ 13.55

$ 15.23 $ 13.55

Efficiency ratio*

50 % 48 %

45 % 48 %

Efficiency ratio - Digital Banking* 46 % 43 %

41 % 43 %

Return on average total assets* 0.85 % 1.00 %

1.03 % 1.07 %

Provision (recovery) for credit losses as a % of average loans* 0.00 % 0.02 %

0.00 % 0.03 %









as at Balance Sheet Summary











Cash



$ 247,983 $ 87,726

$ 247,983 $ 87,726

Securities



153,026 182,944

153,026 182,944

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 4,049,449 3,661,672

4,049,449 3,661,672

Average loans

4,033,954 3,540,564

3,949,927 3,327,175

Total assets



4,516,436 3,980,845

4,516,436 3,980,845

Deposits



3,821,185 3,328,017

3,821,185 3,328,017

Subordinated notes payable 101,641 101,585

101,641 101,585

Shareholders' equity

408,985 365,043

408,985 365,043 Capital ratios**













Risk-weighted assets $ 3,273,524 $ 3,047,172

$ 3,273,524 $ 3,047,172

Common Equity Tier 1 capital 384,496 339,894

384,496 339,894

Total regulatory capital 504,112 460,065

504,112 460,065

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio 11.75 % 11.15 %

11.75 % 11.15 %

Tier 1 capital ratio

12.16 % 11.60 %

12.16 % 11.60 %

Total capital ratio

15.40 % 15.10 %

15.40 % 15.10 %

Leverage ratio

8.54 % 8.53 %

8.54 % 8.53 % * See definitions under 'Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures' in the Q3 2024 Management's Discussion and Analysis. ** Capital management and leverage measures are in accordance with OSFI's Capital Adequacy Requirements

and Basel III Accord.













