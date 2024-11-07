VERSABANK TO PARTICIPATE IN 2024 KBW FINTECH CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK CITY NOVEMBER 13-14, 2024

LONDON, ON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - VersaBank ("VersaBank" or the "Bank") (TSX: VBNK) (NASDAQ: VBNK) today announced management will participate in the KBW Fintech Conference to be held November 13-14, 2024 in New York City. As part of the conference, David Taylor, President and CEO will participate in a panel discussing The Future of Fintech-Bank Partnerships on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 1:25 p.m. ET. This event will be available only to those attending in person. VersaBank management will be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Those interested in meeting with VersaBank should contact their KBW representative.

About VersaBank

VersaBank is a Canadian Schedule I chartered (federally regulated) bank with a difference. VersaBank became the world's first fully digital financial institution when it adopted its highly efficient business-to-business model using its proprietary state-of-the-art financial technology to profitably address underserved segments of the Canadian banking market in the pursuit of superior net interest margins while mitigating risk. VersaBank obtains all of its deposits and provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with innovative deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries that allow them to excel in their core businesses. In addition, leveraging its internally developed IT security software and capabilities, VersaBank established wholly owned, Washington, DC-based subsidiary, DRT Cyber Inc. to pursue significant large-market opportunities in cyber security and develop innovative solutions to address the rapidly growing volume of cyber threats challenging financial institutions, multi-national corporations and government entities on a daily basis.

VersaBank's Common Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Nasdaq under the symbol VBNK.

Visit our website at: www.versabank.com

Follow VersaBank on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE VersaBank