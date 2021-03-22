VersaBank's 2021 Annual & Special Meeting to be Live Streamed - Shareholders are Encouraged to Attend Via Webcast and Vote in Advance

LONDON, ON, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - VersaBank (the "Bank") today announced its upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. and will be live streamed. As the Bank's by-laws do not permit an entirely "virtual" annual meeting, the Bank will still be conducting the Meeting at a physical location; however, given the public safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, shareholders are strongly encouraged to attend via the live webcast. In addition, to facilitate virtual attendance, shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the Management Proxy Circular (available at: www.versabank.com/investor-relations/shareholder-meetings/)

Please note that the Meeting will not be a "virtual" meeting, meaning shareholders attending electronically will not be able to vote at or during the Meeting and must submit their advanced proxy voting instructions to Computershare Investor Services Inc., no later than 10:30 a.m. on April 19, 2021.

Live Webcast Access (link is also available on the Bank's website): https://bit.ly/3rS6in1

Dial in details:

Toll-free dial-in number: 1 (888) 664-6392 (Canada/US) Local dial-in number: (416) 764-8659 Participant passcode: 76362528

About VersaBank

VersaBank is a Canadian Schedule I chartered bank with a difference. VersaBank became the world's first fully digital financial institution when it adopted its highly efficient business-to-business model using its proprietary state-of-the-art financial technology to profitably address underserved segments of the Canadian banking market in the pursuit of superior net interest margins while mitigating risk. VersaBank obtains all of its deposits and provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with innovative deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries that allow them to excel in their core businesses. In addition, leveraging its internally developed IT security software and capabilities, VersaBank established wholly owned, Washington, DC-based subsidiary, DRT Cyber Inc. to pursue significant large-market opportunities in cyber security and develop innovative solutions to address the rapidly growing volume of cyber threats challenging financial institutions, multi-national corporations and government entities on a daily basis.

VersaBank's Common Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VB and its Series 1 Preferred Shares and Series 3 Preferred Shares trade under the symbols VB.PR.A and VB.PR.B respectively.

