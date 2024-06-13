VersaCourt and #tide® Bring Sustainable Athletic Courts to the World for Unforgettable Sports Experiences

DALTON, Ga., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VersaCourt, an industry leader in designing and manufacturing athletic courts has partnered with Tide Ocean SA, a Swiss supplier of high-quality recycled plastic granules, to make a difference in the sports flooring industry and protect the oceans. Together, they have meticulously developed a sustainable athletic court system made with #tide's recycled ocean-bound plastic material. Specifically, the court is made with #tide's recycled polypropylene granules. The very first steps of the court's manufacturing process begin with #tide collecting ocean-bound plastic waste and transforming it into quality granules, which are then sent to VersaCourt to produce long-lasting athletic court systems.

VersaCourt Game Court in Progreso on the Yucatán Peninsula. Tide Ocean (MPS) LLC and VersaCourt donated the court to the city to raise awareness around pollution and unite the community for years to come. Tide Ocean Mexico Team Cleaning Up Beaches.

These high-performance court systems can be adapted to multiple sports, from racquet sports to basketball, and are easily installed in various locations ¾ from parking lots to backyards. This resilient court design was built to bring communities and families together from all corners of the world. It also serves to demonstrate that innovation toward sustainability in the plastics industry is possible.

Thomas Schori, founder of Tide Ocean SA, says: "We are thrilled to start a long-term partnership with VersaCourt to improve the well-being of communities all around the world and the health of our oceans. By using our recycled material from Mexico and the Caribbean, VersaCourt is not only helping to reduce CO2 emissions, but also making an important social impact by creating jobs and waste management systems. We are giving waste a value. It is important to us to do what we can to improve the quality of life for the community, and in that, VersaCourt and we are the same."

Josh Nelson, Vice President of VersaCourt, says: "Partnering with #tide is more than mutually beneficial. It has a purpose for our planet. We are thrilled to work together and support one another on this journey, and set the example for our industry to follow."

The partnership kicked off with the installation of a VersaCourt in Progreso on the Yucatán Peninsula. Tide Ocean (MPS) LLC and VersaCourt donated the court to the city to raise awareness around pollution and unite the community for years to come. Adults, teens, and families are invited to play on the sustainable court and create lasting memories.

What makes this court design stand out is not only quality, but its ability to send a positive message about togetherness, environmental stewardship, and the importance of an active lifestyle. Both VersaCourt and #tide take a proactive approach to protecting the environment and bringing communities together for the benefit of all.

About #tide®

Tide Ocean SA is a Swiss company with operations in Southeast Asia and America that has developed upcycling methods for ocean-bound plastic waste with the Swiss Institute for Materials Engineering and Plastics Processing (IWK, OST). In addition to environmental protection, #tide also creates social added value: from fishermen to retailers. They have been recognized and awarded several times, most recently with the Swiss Ethics Award 2022 and the Swiss Plastics Award 2023. #tide ocean material comes as granules, yarn or filament and is used in a wide variety of products.

About VersaCourt

VersaCourt is a US based company, part of The Recreational Group, with an international reputation for manufacturing and designing high quality athletic court systems. They offer one of the most comprehensive and versatile lines of sports tile systems in the industry. Their high-performance court systems are durable, easy to install and offer a high level of customization. They can accommodate a wide variety of sports from basketball to pickleball, or you can choose from multi-sport game court options, or predetermined court kits. Conviviality, fun and community are at the heart of their business.

