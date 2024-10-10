VersaFeed Uses AI to Optimize Product Feeds, Boosting Engagement and Conversion Rates

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VersaFeed has announced groundbreaking results from a year-long study demonstrating the power of artificial intelligence (AI) in optimizing product feeds for Google Merchant Center. By enhancing and generating product data, VersaFeed significantly increased engagement and conversion rates for over 100,000 products.

Meeting Google's stringent data feed requirements has long been a challenge for merchants. VersaFeed sought to address this issue by leveraging proprietary AI tools and randomized A/B testing to both optimize existing data and generate missing attributes. Understanding that incomplete or poorly optimized data can negatively impact compliance and performance, VersaFeed embarked on a mission to explore how AI could fill gaps and enhance product data.

VersaFeed's innovative approach utilized AI in two key areas with the following results:

Data Optimization: Enhanced existing [title] and [description] attributes to include relevant product details and keywords. VersaFeed concluded that this drove increased conversion rates of 9.3% for title optimizations and 5.5% for description optimizations.

Data Generation: Filled in missing or incomplete data such as [color], [size], [material], [pattern], and created new attributes including [product_highlight] and [product_detail]. Performance results here proved that filling in the gaps for missing data in [color], [size], [material] and [pattern] attributes led to more visibility and engagement with 3.7% more clicks. Results indicated a 2.3% lift in clicks from generating [product_highlight] and [product_detail] attributes.

The study conclusively demonstrated that AI can play a crucial role in improving product impressions, clicks, and conversion rates in Google Shopping. By both optimizing existing data and generating new attributes, VersaFeed's AI-powered solutions offer a significant competitive edge."We're thrilled with the results of our study," said John Kleven, CEO of VersaFeed. "Our AI capabilities enable merchants to meet Google's requirements more effectively and drive better performance, fundamentally changing how product data feeds are managed."

For more information, please visit https://versafeed.com/pr-ai or contact Allie Bates at 803-354-2706.

VersaFeed is a leader in data feed management solutions, empowering merchants with cutting-edge AI technology to optimize their online presence. With a focus on innovation and performance, VersaFeed provides tools to help businesses thrive in the competitive digital marketplace.

