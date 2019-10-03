Versalift Debuts Forestry Equipment at ICUEE 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In alignment with its growth priorities, Versalift continues expansion. Versalift learned that it was under-serving the forestry bucket truck industry. To mitigate this, Versalift acquired TrueCo Inc, which became Versalift Forestry. At the ICUEE 2019 Expo, Versalift showcased its full line of Forestry Aerial lifts for the first time.

This acquisition empowers the company with increased unit throughput, a national service program, and the most available forestry units in the country. Versalift Forestry is an example of how Versalift is adhering to its expansion plan. Brian Coleman, VP Sales for the Americas says, "Versalift Forestry addresses an underserved market in forestry, line clearance and vegetation management. The group of professionals from TrueCo is an excellent addition to the Versalift team. With the power of our nationwide network of distributors, we are in full support of their growth"

Through acquisitions and increases in human capital, Versalift is filling the gaps in both geographic coverage and in the industries that rely on bucket trucks for profitable enterprise. The American forestry industry employs more than 900,000 people and generates an annual economic output of greater than $240 Billion.

Butch Trice is a 40 year veteran of the forestry equipment industry and the GM of Versalift Forestry. "We wanted to join Versalift because it has, without a doubt, a superior product, which, frankly, is often copied," said Trice. "One of our top priorities is having arbor units job-ready for customers at the spur of the moment. We stock 30-40 completed units at any time, including our most popular units: the VO-260-REV and the VO-270-Rear. One clear advantage that we have at Versalift Forestry is that we can put a 65' or taller aerial device on an under-CDL chassis."

Risk Management & Forestry Equipment

Risk Management is a concern for professionals who work in the forestry industry. There are several factors that contribute to risk exposure in arbor fleets. Among them are:

Inability to easily measure the weight of a forestry unit loaded with tree debris

Tendency to use forestry equipment in unapproved ways

Heavy wear and tear on equipment due to rugged working conditions

Exposure to electric current during line clearing

Versalift Forestry is mitigating each of these risks through the following ways:

Lighter weight equipment to increased payload and decreased maintenance costs

Detailed training programs for technicians to better understand the risks of improperly using or loading equipment

High tensile steel components with varying degrees of thickness to add strength and decrease weight in optimal places.

The TruGuard® safety system provides the most complete dielectric protection

Versalift is a leading manufacturer of bucket trucks, digger derricks, cable placers and other specialty equipment for the electric utility, telecommunications, light and sign, and forestry industries. Working with co-ops, municipalities, government agencies and corporations through its global network of distributors, the company employs more than 1,100 associates worldwide.

