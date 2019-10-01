Versalift Launches Distribution Construction Units and Boom Speed Improvements at ICUEE 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerial Lift Manufacturer , Versalift, has brought its largest ever group of representatives to attend the International Construction and Utility Equipment Expo (ICUEE) 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. With strong growth, both globally and domestically, over the past two years, the company has developed innovative new equipment specifically purposed for the construction of Electric Utility Infrastructure.

Mechanical Compensated Boom and Industry-Leading Material Handling Capacity

Today, Versalift launched the VN-555-MHI, a non-overcenter aerial lift with a mechanical compensating boom and 2,700 lbs of combined jib and platform capacity. This unit puts industry-leading material handling capacity on a single rear axle. The VN-555-MHI has a dependable boom compensation system, which offers linemen the advantage of highly stable, smoother and more featherable upper boom movement. The mechanical compensated boom design allows for faster boom speeds without the need for a 20+ GPM pump. An important benefit of the mechanical compensated boom is that it prevents any unwanted boom drift. The VN-555-MHI also features easy ground access to the platform for technicians.

2,000 lb jib capacity + 700 lbs platform capacity (2 man bucket)

2,500 lbs lower boom lift eye capacity

Excellent side reach - 42'8" side reach

Simple to maintain, leading to a lower true cost of ownership

Versalift's VP of Sales Brian Coleman is focused upon delivering Versalift's value proposition. "At Versalift, we recognize that ICUEE is an excellent opportunity to explain how our equipment provides a lower true cost of ownership. We have 40 Versalift units on display, including the brand new VN-555-MHI. We listened when our customers told us they wanted a simple machine that is easy to maintain, that has fast and smooth boom operation. The VN-555-MHI accomplishes this and more," says Coleman.

Increased Boom Speeds

Versalift has introduced faster boom speeds across several of its most popular units. Boom speeds are approximately 30% faster, and still as featherable as ever.

James Christian, VP of Engineering at Versalift, has led research and development efforts at the company for decades. "Faster boom speeds don't mean less accuracy or featherability. We've developed the smoothest controls in the industry, and now we've made them among the fastest as well. Speed increases of up to 30% can be found throughout our product offering, and specifically on articulated telescopic, overcenter and non-overcenter Versalift aerial lifts."

Established in 1965, Versalift has always been the industry-leading innovator in the design of aerial lifts. The company is proud of the innovations on the new VN-555-MHI, and these innovations can now be found on additional Versalift products.

Versalift is a leading manufacturer of bucket trucks, digger derricks, cable placers and other specialty equipment for the power generation, transmission and distribution, electric utility, telecommunications, bridge inspection, light and sign, and tree care industries. Working with co-ops, municipalities, government agencies and corporations through its global network of facilities and distributors, the company employs more than 1,100 associates worldwide.

