Versalift Sales Executive Joins ICUEE Executive Management Committee

WACO, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is the honor of several members of Versalift's leadership team to help guide the organizations that play a role in keeping the bucket truck industry competitive, safe, organized and continuously improving. Mark Regan, who is Versalift's Director of Sales for the Western United States and Canada, has joined the Executive Management Committee for the International Construction & Utility Equipment Expo (ICUEE). The event, which is held in Louisville, Kentucky every other October, is one of the largest and most significant meetings in the world for the Electric Utility Equipment industry. ICUEE's Executive Management Committee is composed of 20 industry professionals and executives from organizations in Utility and Construction Equipment industry. The inclusion of Mr. Regan to this committee gives Versalift the opportunity to continue playing a leading role in supporting and steering the quality of future of ICUEE events.

Mr. Regan, who has more than 30 years in the equipment manufacturing industry, joined Versalift in February of 2019. "ICUEE is an extremely important event for manufacturers in our industry," said Regan. "The biannual meeting gives us a chance to connect with our customers, meet new prospects and showcase our products and services to the groups and people who make decisions that impact our work. I'm honored to join the ICUEE Executive Management Committee, and look forward to helping create an even brighter future for ICUEE."

Versalift Industry Leadership

Several members of the Versalift team serve in leadership and steering capacities across the aerial lift and MEWP industries. Notably, Versalift's Vice President of Engineering, James Christian, holds a seat on the ANSI A92.2 steering committee. A92.2 currently refers to Aerial Work Platforms, which is the term ANSI has used to describe the bucket trucks and aerial lifts that Versalift manufactures. The upcoming ANSI A92.2 standards update will use a new term to describe the equipment: Mobile Elevated Work Platform, or MEWP.

Versalift is a leading manufacturer of bucket trucks, digger derricks, cable placers and other specialty equipment for the electric utility, telecommunications, light and sign, and forestry industries. Working with co-ops, municipalities, government agencies and corporations through its global network of distributors, the company employs more than 1,100 associates worldwide.

