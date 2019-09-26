Versalift to Bring Global Team, Introduce New Units and Innovations at ICUEE 2019

WACO, Texas, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In alignment with an exciting year of tremendous growth, Versallift will bring its largest ever group to attend the International Construction and Utility Equipment Expo (ICUEE) 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. Since the last Expo in 2017, the company's growth has been significant, including the acquisition and development of four new US-based distributorships, a major expansion into China, the addition of a Forestry Unit, the acquisition of Aspen Aerials, and significant growth in several South American markets.

During this year's ICUEE, members of the media and show attendees are invited to attend ongoing product demonstrations at Bucket Truck manufacturer's large, air-conditioned booth (L116), throughout the event. Members of the Versalift team, including leadership, strategic accounts, international sales and third party distributors, will be on hand to answer questions directly and to provide assistance.

Versalift CEO Curt Howell sees this year's Expo as an excellent opportunity to present Versalift's value proposition. "ICUEE is a tremendous opportunity for our company to connect with our customers and to showcase our significant growth. With more than 40 units on display, and the largest staff in the company's history, we've chosen to bring a large representation in order to showcase our fleet of equipment and its many advantages. We're determined to show the market that Versalift offers a lower true cost of ownership through smarter and more reliable design."

One highlight for Versalift at ICUEE 2019 will be the unveiling of a highly anticipated new aerial lift. This new unit, along with several recently-improved equipment features, demonstrates the fact that Versalift is committed to listening to its customers and delivering the equipment they need. Many Versalift models will be available with updated features that are designed to improve jobsite efficiency while increasing safety for linemen working at the platform.

Established in 1965, Versalift has always been the industry-leading innovator in the design of aerial lifts, and has earned its reputation for safety, durability and overall quality. Offering a complete fleet solution, Versalift provides design, manufacturing, sales, service, financing, parts & maintenance, operator training, disposition and fleet rental services to customers in several industries.

Versalift is a leading manufacturer of bucket trucks, digger derricks, cable placers and other specialty equipment for the power generation, transmission and distribution, electric utility, telecommunications, bridge inspection, light and sign, and tree care industries. Working with co-ops, municipalities, government agencies and corporations through its global network of facilities and distributors, the company employs more than 1,100 associates worldwide.

