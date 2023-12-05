Versameb Names Dr. Alexandre LeBeaut as Chair of the Board of Directors

BASEL, Switzerland, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Versameb AG ("Versameb"), a pre-clinical stage company focused on transforming RNA therapeutics to treat unmet medical needs, today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously appointed of Dr. Alexandre LeBeaut, MD as Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Dr. LeBeaut has over two decades of global R&D leadership experiences, successfully bringing multiple medicines to market in immunology, oncology, gastroenterology, cardio-metabolic and infectious diseases.

Dr Klaas Zuideveld, Chief Executive Officer of Versameb, said: "Dr. LeBeaut's has been a valuable member of our board since July 2023 and has extensive experience that has been instrumental in securing the recent Investigational New Drug clearance by the FDA of our lead candidate, VMB-100, for the treatment of Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI). We look forward to his continued guidance as Chairman of Versameb's Board of Directors, particularly ahead of initiating our first-in-human clinical study of VMB-100 as a therapeutic option for patients suffering SUI in the first half of 2024."

Dr. Alexandre LeBeaut, new Chairman of the Board of Directors of Versameb, commented: "I am honored to take this responsibility as Chair of Versameb's board at such a pivotal time in company's growth trajectory. Through the development of its unique and proprietary VERSagile platform the company can target the biology of diseases with unmet medical needs and to have the potential to transform patients' lives. This is particularly relevant for VMB-100 which is set to enter Phase 2a open label study for treatment of SUI in 2024."

Dr. LeBeaut is a seasoned R&D executive with tremendous leadership experience at global biopharmaceutical companies including Schering-Plough Research Institute, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Axcan Pharmaceuticals and Bluebird Bio. Dr. LeBeaut served as Executive Vice-President R&D and Chief Scientific Officer at Ipsen in the US, leading R&D global strategies and execution contributing to the definition of 5 new molecular entities and the approval of 10 major indications globally. Most recently, Dr. LeBeaut was CEO of the Institute for Advanced Clinical Trials for Children and served as an independent director of Vifor Pharma. He is currently an Independent Director of Calypso Biotech (Geneva, Switzerland), OSE Immunotherapeutics (Paris, France) and ImmunoRx Pharma (Wilmington, DE).

About Versameb

Versameb AG is a privately held biotechnology company focusing on discovering and developing innovative RNA-based drugs for modulation of protein expression, including the ability to simultaneously influence several therapeutic targets, in a controlled manner, with one molecular construct, and cellular targeting. Based in Basel and fully operational since 2018, the company is led by an experienced scientific and leadership team with proven expertise in drug discovery and development from lab bench to patient. Versameb's proprietary technology platform, VERSagile, optimizes the application of functional RNA in different disease contexts. The pipeline includes lead candidate programs in stress urinary incontinence (SUI), solid tumors and rare diseases. Versameb is working towards the completion of a first in-human proof-of-concept clinical study while advancing its platform. More information on Versameb can be found at www.versameb.com as well as on LinkedIn.

