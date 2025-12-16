Versana Hires Industry Veteran George Nunn as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Versana today announced that banking executive George Nunn has joined the company as its Chief Operating Officer, succeeding founding COO Bruce Manson. As planned, Manson will retire at year-end following a distinguished 35-year career in fixed income trading and across various data and technology businesses.

George Nunn brings more than three decades of financial markets experience from his senior leadership roles at BNP Paribas, HSBC and Credit Suisse. His background spans across many areas of global banking, including sales and trading, strategic transformation and COO oversight of capital markets. In addition, George has contributed meaningfully to financial markets innovation through his former board of director roles at Digital Asset Holdings and Symphony Communication Services.

"I am honored to join Versana at such an important moment for the company," said George Nunn. "The industry has long needed the kind of digital connectivity, transparency and technological rigor that Versana is delivering. I look forward to working with the team to scale the core data platform, bring additional solutions to market and help drive the next wave of modernization across this important segment of the debt capital markets."

As COO, George will work closely with Founding CEO Cynthia Sachs to guide Versana through its next phase of growth, scale the company's operational infrastructure and deepen its impact across the $8 trillion broadly syndicated and private loan markets.

"We're delighted to welcome George to Versana," said Cynthia Sachs, Founding CEO. "His extensive operational experience and background in market structure innovation make him an exceptional fit for us. We wish Bruce the best in retirement – he was an incredible partner from day one and played an instrumental role in Versana's growth by establishing and expanding our operational functions over his four-year tenure."

This transition comes amid Versana's accelerating momentum and next-level growth. This year alone, the company launched its second product offering, the Versana Reconciliation Module, a first-of-its-kind position matching tool for lenders, and the loan market's first-ever cashless roll solution linking amended facilities to their original commitment. This, along with steady increases in facility data to over $5.5 trillion in notional value, underscores Versana's mission to modernize the broadly syndicated loan and private credit asset classes.

About Versana

Versana is an industry-backed enterprise data and technology company transforming the syndicated loan and private credit markets. By digitally capturing agents' loan data on a real-time basis, Versana provides unprecedented transparency into global loan level details and lender portfolio positions, bringing efficiency and velocity to the entire asset class. Through its centralized platform, participants can rest assured they are accessing the loan market's most credible source of deal information. With the support of its investors, Versana is fast becoming the data provider and technology of choice to usher in the long-awaited modernization of the $8 trillion loan market. For more information, visit versana.io.

