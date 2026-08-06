Versana Hires Veteran Fintech Leader Paul Gallant as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Versana today announced that veteran fintech leader Paul Gallant has joined the company as its Chief Product Officer. In this newly created role, Gallant will oversee Versana's suite of digital data offerings and development of new solutions for the $9 trillion broadly syndicated loan (BSL) and private credit markets.

Gallant brings 25 years of experience leading product strategy and transformation across traditional and alternative asset classes. Most recently, he served as Chief Product Officer at Hazeltree. Previously, he was a Managing Director at BlackRock, SS&C Technologies and J.P. Morgan, driving product innovation across global financial markets.

"I'm honored to join Versana at this exciting moment of growth," said Paul Gallant. "Versana has built a first-of-its-kind centralized digital data platform that solves the loan market's most foundational challenges. I look forward to working with this incredible team to expand the company's products, deepen its value proposition for clients and create scalable solutions to modernize a multi-trillion-dollar asset class."

As Chief Product Officer, Gallant will report directly to Founding CEO Cynthia Sachs. He will lead the company's multi-year product roadmap, working closely with the executive leadership, technology and sales teams to drive revenue and further the digital transformation of the loan ecosystem.

"We're thrilled to welcome Paul to Versana," said Cynthia Sachs, Founding CEO. "His deep experience in managing complex businesses within the alternatives space, with a keen focus on product and operational excellence, makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team. As we grow to the next level, Paul's expertise will be instrumental in our ability to scale and create long-term value for our clients."

Gallant joins Versana amid accelerating momentum for the company driven by the recent digital integration of Barclays' agented BSL deals and the close of its $43 million capital raise. These milestones position Versana for further product innovation and industry adoption. With facility coverage now exceeding $4.3 trillion in active commitments, Versana is delivering on its mission to modernize the BSL and private credit markets.

About Versana

Versana is an industry-backed enterprise data and digital infrastructure company transforming the broadly syndicated loan and private credit markets. By digitally capturing agents' loan data on a real-time basis from golden-source ledgers, Versana provides unprecedented transparency into global loan level details and lender portfolio positions, bringing efficiency and velocity to the entire asset class. Through its centralized platform, participants can rest assured they are accessing the loan market's most credible source of deal information. With the support of its investors, Versana has become the data provider of choice to usher in the long-awaited modernization of the $9 trillion loan market. For more information, visit versana.io.

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Barclays is a registered trademark of Barclays PLC.

SOURCE Versana