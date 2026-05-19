Versana Expands Its Digital Data Offering Into Letters of Credit

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Versana today announced that trade and standby letters of credit are now available on its centralized, real-time digital data platform, with initial contribution from three of the U.S. market's top issuing banks. This marks another major milestone for the company and a first-of-its-kind offering that provides participants with greater visibility into essential details needed to further improve operational efficiencies and risk management capabilities.

Letters of credit, bank-issued guarantees of payment to named beneficiaries provided certain conditions are met, have historically lacked timely transparency to participants that share in these contingent obligations. Letters of credit are most widely used in international trade finance to facilitate the buying and selling of goods between parties. By offering letter of credit details on its centralized platform, Versana greatly expands its pool of golden-source digital data, further enhancing its value proposition across the corporate lending market.

"We listened to the banks that issue and participate in letters of credit and delivered a first-of-its-kind solution to address a major pain point," said Cynthia E. Sachs, Founding CEO of Versana. "With three top-tier global banks now publishing their letters of credit details on Versana, we continue to reduce market friction while significantly growing our digital data suite of must-have information."

Versana's letters of credit offering is highly intuitive, enabling participants to quickly assess their contingent exposure across borrowers. This, combined with funded loans outstanding, leads to a clearer understanding of a borrower's used and unused revolving credit facility commitment. Such transparency is intended to reduce time-consuming manual intervention and risk management concerns.

This launch reflects Versana's continued investment in modernizing the $7 trillion broadly syndicated loan market. In 2025, the company introduced its Versana Reconciliation Module and a groundbreaking cashless roll solution linking an amended facility to its original facility. Recently, Versana closed a $43 million capital raise to support its platform expansion into Europe, private credit and data analytics. Active facility coverage now exceeds $4.1 trillion in notional value, underscoring Versana's ongoing commitment to transform the combined $9 trillion broadly syndicated loan and private credit asset classes.

About Versana

Versana is an industry-backed enterprise data and digital infrastructure company transforming the broadly syndicated loan and private credit markets. By digitally capturing agents' loan data on a real-time basis from golden-source ledgers, Versana provides unprecedented transparency into global loan level details and lender portfolio positions, bringing efficiency and velocity to the entire asset class. Through its centralized platform, participants can rest assured they are accessing the loan market's most credible source of deal information. With the support of its investors, Versana has become the data provider of choice to usher in the long-awaited modernization of the $9 trillion loan market. For more information, visit versana.io.

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SOURCE Versana