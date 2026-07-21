Barclays' Broadly Syndicated Loans Go Live on Versana

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Versana today announced that Barclays' agented U.S. broadly syndicated loan (BSL) deals are now live on its centralized digital data platform, delivering clients direct access to the bank's agent-led facilities in real-time. This achievement follows Barclays' recent follow-on investment and underscores a shared commitment to modernize one of the world's largest and most complex asset classes.

As agent, Barclays is now contributing data digitally to Versana from its golden-source ledger system via API integration—bringing unprecedented accuracy and transparency to a multi-trillion-dollar market. Clients benefit immediately from real-time access to the highest-quality global and lender-level transaction data critically needed to improve operational workflows, reduce costs and power internal agentic AI applications.

Barclays will initially contribute its U.S. agented loan data, with plans to onboard its European agented deals in 2027, further strengthening Versana's global footprint and increasing client portfolio coverage.

"We're excited to bring Barclays' deals onto our platform, marking another key achievement in our mission to modernize the broadly syndicated loan market," said Cynthia Sachs, Founding CEO of Versana. "With Barclays, a top-tier originator and agent bank, we materially increase our market coverage and accelerate the adoption of our growing suite of API-first product offerings, thereby aiding the loan market's shift towards a digitally native ecosystem across the U.S. and Europe."

This integration deepens Barclays' strategic role within Versana's rapidly expanding network and solidifies the platform's leading position as the industry's centralized source for trusted digital, real-time loan data. As adoption accelerates, market participants are increasingly turning to Versana to replace fragmented, manual processes with streamlined workflows and high-quality data.

"We are committed to advancing the digital evolution of the syndicated loan market," said Tim Hartzell, Global Head of Portfolio Management at Barclays. "Our direct integration with Versana enables our bank and buyside clients access to more complete, timely, and accurate data—supporting better decision-making and helping to drive industry-wide digital transformation."

Versana continues to scale its platform and capabilities in response to growing global demand. The company recently completed a $43 million capital raise to support expansion across Europe, private credit, and advanced data analytics.

Recent innovations include the launch of the Versana Reconciliation Module and major enhancements, notably its cashless roll solution and the addition of letters of credit data—further streamlining post-trade processes. With facility coverage now exceeding $4.3 trillion in active commitments, Versana has clearly established itself as the most trusted source of digital loan data for the BSL and private credit markets.

About Versana

Versana is an industry-backed enterprise data and digital infrastructure company transforming the broadly syndicated loan and private credit markets. By digitally capturing agents' loan data on a real-time basis from golden-source ledgers, Versana provides unprecedented transparency into global loan level details and lender portfolio positions, bringing efficiency and velocity to the entire asset class. Through its centralized platform, participants can rest assured they are accessing the loan market's most credible source of deal information. With the support of its investors, Versana has become the data provider of choice to usher in the long-awaited modernization of the $9 trillion loan market. For more information, visit versana.io.

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SOURCE Versana