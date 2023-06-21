Versanis Bio Announces Completion of Enrollment of the BELIEVE Phase 2b Study in Patients with Obesity

News provided by

Versanis Bio

21 Jun, 2023, 07:30 ET

The global Phase 2b study assessing bimagrumab as a single agent and in combination with semaglutide in patients with obesity aims to evaluate its potential to substantially prevent the loss of muscle mass while reducing fat

More than 500 patients have been enrolled in the trial, which is projected to read out mid-2024 

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Versanis Bio ("Versanis"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapeutics for obesity and other cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that BELIEVE (NCT05616013), a global Phase 2b study in patients with obesity, has completed enrollment, with 507 patients randomized.

The primary phase of the study will assess the safety and efficacy of bimagrumab as a monotherapy and in combination with semaglutide over 48 weeks of treatment. The study seeks to demonstrate that coadministration of bimagrumab has the potential to substantially prevent the loss of muscle mass observed with semaglutide and other incretin therapies. In preclinical experiments, coadministration of bimagrumab with incretins had an additive effect on total fat loss while preserving muscle mass. The study will continue through a second phase, with patients remaining on treatment through 72 weeks, followed by an off-treatment period to evaluate weight loss maintenance through 104 weeks. 

"Achieving our enrollment target in the BELIEVE study is an important milestone and highlights the tremendous enthusiasm for novel mechanisms that can achieve quality weight loss," said Ken Attie, M.D., CMO of Versanis. "We remain on track for an expected top-line readout by mid-2024."

Bimagrumab is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that binds activin type II A and B receptors. A prior Phase 2a study assessing bimagrumab in patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes showed a 21.9% reduction in fat mass after 48 weeks of therapy while increasing lean muscle mass by 4.5%. In the same study, patients were followed for an additional 12 weeks after the last dose of bimagrumab and experienced no weight regain. In contrast, rapid weight regain has been observed in patients who stop taking semaglutide and other incretins.

"While the new generation of incretin therapies have been revolutionary for patients living with obesity, bimagrumab addresses a critical unmet need as a therapeutic that targets fat loss while building muscle mass," said Mark Pruzanski, M.D., CEO of Versanis. "This enables patients to achieve the best weight loss quality, which we anticipate will lead to optimal metabolic health and sustained long-term benefit."

About Bimagrumab
Bimagrumab is a first-in-class, fully human IgG1/λ monoclonal antibody to activin type II receptors that blocks binding of ligands including myostatin, activins, and GDF11. Bimagrumab treatment decreases body fat, especially abdominal visceral fat, while at the same time increasing muscle mass. Bimagrumab has been administered to more than 1,000 patients for up to 18 months across more than 20 completed clinical studies. It is now being advanced as a novel treatment for patients living with obesity, with additional indications to follow.

About Versanis
Versanis Bio is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company bringing transformational treatments to people living with cardiometabolic disease. The company's lead asset, bimagrumab, is being advanced in a Phase 2b study as a novel treatment for obesity to help adults achieve high quality weight loss with substantial fat loss and increased lean muscle mass. In September 2022, the company was named to Endpoints 11, Endpoints News' premier list of biotech's most promising startups. For more information, please visit www.versanisbio.com

SOURCE Versanis Bio

Also from this source

Versanis Announces Initiation of the BELIEVE Global Phase 2b Study of Bimagrumab as a Novel Treatment for Obesity

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.