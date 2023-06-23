Versanis Bio to Present New Clinical Data at American Diabetes Association 83rd Scientific Sessions

News provided by

Versanis Bio

23 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Data support bimagrumab's novel mechanism to achieve quality weight loss based on decreasing body fat while increasing muscle mass

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Versanis Bio ("Versanis"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapeutics for obesity and other cardiometabolic diseases, today announced an oral presentation at the upcoming American Diabetes Association 83rd Scientific Sessions, held June 23-26, 2023, in San Diego, California, and online.

Versanis's Chief Medical Officer, Kenneth M. Attie, M.D. will present the abstract, titled "Optimized Weight Loss with Bimagrumab: Reduced Fat Mass with Increased Muscle Mass by Appetite-Independent Mechanisms" during an oral abstract session.

"For many individuals who have lost weight with diet and exercise or incretin therapies, the significant loss of lean mass experienced is undesirable and may prevent durable weight loss maintenance," said Dr. Attie. "These data underscore that bimagrumab can reduce fat mass while increasing metabolically active lean mass for more sustained, higher-quality weight loss without affecting appetite."

Presentation Details:

Title: Optimized Weight Loss with Bimagrumab: Reduced Fat Mass with Increased Muscle Mass by Appetite-Independent Mechanisms

Abstract Session: Bariatric Surgery and Beyond – The Benefits of Battling Obesity

Session Location and Time: Monday, June 26, 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Ballroom 6C-F

Versanis is also hosting a sponsored symposium, "The Importance of Weight Loss Quality in Obesity Treatment," on June 24 from 6:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, room Indigo DH. The speakers are leaders in their fields Louis J. Aronne, M.D., FACP, DABOM; Shalender Bhasin, MB, BS; and Steven B. Heymsfield, M.D. The program will explore facts and perspectives on quality versus quantity of weight loss, why quality weight loss is vital, and how emerging therapeutics are shaping the landscape. To virtually attend the symposium, please visit: https://versanisbio.broadcastmed.io/versanisbio/live/1/page/7 

Visit Versanis at booth 627.

About BELIEVE
BELIEVE is a Phase 2b study in non-diabetic patients with overweight or obesity investigating the safety and efficacy of bimagrumab alone and in combination with semaglutide. Eligible patients with a body mass index ≥ 30, or ≥ 27 with one or more obesity-related comorbidities, will receive 48 weeks of treatment to assess safety and tolerability, along with improvement in key obesity measures, including changes in body weight, waist circumference, and body composition. The study has completed enrollment and top-line results are expected in mid-2024.

About Bimagrumab
Bimagrumab is a first-in-class, fully human IgG1/λ monoclonal antibody with picomolar affinity for both activin type II receptors A and B that blocks binding of ligands, including myostatin and activins. Bimagrumab decreases body fat, especially abdominal visceral fat, while at the same time increasing muscle mass. Since initial development, bimagrumab has been administered to more than 1,000 patients for up to 18 months across more than 20 clinical studies. It is now being advanced as a novel treatment for patients living with obesity, with additional indications to follow.

About Versanis
Versanis is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company bringing transformational treatments to people living with cardiometabolic disease. The company's lead asset, bimagrumab, is being advanced in a Phase 2b study as a novel treatment for obesity to help adults achieve and maintain both substantial fat loss and a healthy body composition, with additional indications to follow. For more information, please visit www.versanisbio.com.

SOURCE Versanis Bio

Also from this source

Versanis Bio Announces Completion of Enrollment of the BELIEVE Phase 2b Study in Patients with Obesity

Versanis Announces Initiation of the BELIEVE Global Phase 2b Study of Bimagrumab as a Novel Treatment for Obesity

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.