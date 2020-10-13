Versant Health Adds Vision Plans To Employee Navigator Platform

The integration into the Employee Navigator platform offers a streamlined way to offer plans to groups of all sizes. Tweet this

"We're excited to be joining the Employee Navigator marketplace," said Kirk Rothrock, Chief Executive Officer of Versant Health. "The relationship makes it simpler for brokers to enroll clients in our vision plans and creates a modern, unified enrollment process for employees."

The integration currently supports new plan enrollments, including initial enrollments, new hires, changes and updates to workplace benefit offerings and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) enrollments.

For more information, visit Employee Navigator and view Versant Health's Davis Vision and Superior Vision partner pages.

About Versant Health

Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving nearly 34 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

For more information visit versanthealth.com.

About Employee Navigator

Employee Navigator is a rapidly growing benefits, compliance, and HR software provider. The company currently works with more than 2,000 industry-leading brokers nationwide, providing benefits administration and HR products to over 35,000 companies and 10 million employees and dependents.

For more information, visit employeenavigator.com .

