Versant Health Celebrates Gift of Sight Month with New Digital Resource Center

BALTIMORE, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Versant Health , a leading managing vision care company, has designated December as Gift of Sight Month, in honor of the wonders afforded by regular eye care and healthy vision during the holiday season. In celebration of Gift of Sight Month, Versant Health has launched a digital resource center dedicated to education about healthy eye care habits. Versant Health has also announced a matching donation to Vision to Learn , a nonprofit devoted to providing grade school students with free access to eye care and frames, for all funds generated in December.

Versant Health's Gift of Sight Month digital resource center advocates for equal access to routine eye exams and eye wear to improve vision for people across generations and socioeconomic status. The site includes infographics, blog posts, videos, whitepapers and eBooks on supporting eye health for yourself, your family, friends and loved ones, as you consider meaningful and valuable holiday gifts. The resource center also includes opportunities to join the #GiftOfSightMonth conversations on social media.

"Gift of Sight Month is about promoting the role that healthy vision plays in our lives and the holiday gifts that support it," said Kirk Rothrock, Chief Executive Officer of Versant Health. "Routine eye exams, coupled with eye wear that protects and improves sight, enables our loved ones to partake in all that healthy vision has to offer, including seeing family—even if only virtually—this holiday season."

Explore the resources in Versant Health's Gift of Sight Month resource center , and consider making a donation to Vision to Learn this holiday season.

About Versant Health

Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving nearly 35 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

For more information visit versanthealth.com .

