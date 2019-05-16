Versant Health gives $100,000 to Vision To Learn, helps children receive Medicaid vision benefits

BALTIMORE, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When children don't see well, it's hard for them to learn. Versant Health wants to help with the solution.

A study performed by UCLA revealed that more than 20 percent of school children have vision problems that impact learning, and more than 80 percent of those problems can be solved with eyeglasses. But what if those children don't have access to eyeglasses?

Vision To Learn aims to ensure that all school children have access to eye screenings, eye exams, and eyeglasses, and Versant Health is all-in. Not only has Versant Health committed to helping the team at Vision To Learn connect the children they serve with Medicaid benefits, but the managed vision care company has engaged its employees to support the cause as well.

"It is our mission to help our members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision," says Kirk Rothrock, Chief Executive Officer of Versant Health. "Our mission will never mean more than for children, and I am proud that our team at Versant Health shares our beliefs."

"Vision To Learn is proud to partner with Versant Health in communities where children lack access to basic vision care," says Ann Hollister, President, Vision To Learn. "The support of Versant Health leadership and employees has been a game changer, allowing Vision To Learn help many more kids get the glasses they need to succeed in school, and in life."

In its first pass, Versant Health employees gave $50,000 to Vision To Learn, and Versant Health matched it.

