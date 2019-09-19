Versant Health Highlights Connection Between Renal Disease and Blindness

BALTIMORE, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Versant Health, a leading national managed eye health and vision plan company, warns patients about the rarely discussed—and potentially blinding—connection between kidney health and vision.

The average person rarely thinks of renal, or kidney, disease affecting vision, but there many underlying factors that can affect kidney health and vision. High blood pressure and diabetes can increase the risk for chronic kidney disease, and both conditions also increase the risk for retinopathies and impaired vision. Additionally, high blood pressure and diabetes are also two of the more than 30 conditions that can be detected in a routine eye exam.

"Renal disease can have a profound effect on vision," says Mark Ruchman, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Versant Health. "When the kidneys are compromised, it can lead to a number of ocular changes, including lid edema, a graying of the conjunctiva, and degenerative changes, including calcification of the cornea and retinopathy. In rare, severe cases, retinal detachment can occur."

Chronic kidney disease affects 14 percent of Americans, and more than 661,000 have kidney failure. And like high blood pressure, kidney disease often has no overt symptoms in the early stages, often going undetected until it is significantly advanced.

As such, people suspected of poor kidney health, particularly end-stage renal disease, should have a thorough eye exam as soon as possible to protect their vision—and possibly their life.

Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 33 million members nationwide.

