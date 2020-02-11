Versant Health Honors AMD Awareness Month

BALTIMORE, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Versant Health, a leading national managed eye health and vision plan company, discusses the warning signs and risks associated with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in honor of AMD Awareness Month.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is one of the top four leading causes of blindness in the United States. It affects more than 13 million men and women over age 50. A person suffering from AMD typically loses central vision, but maintains peripheral vision.

"The macula is a yellow-hued spot in the middle of the retina that not only allows one to see fine details, but also works to absorb excess blue and ultraviolet light, making it a natural sunblock, if you will, for the eyes," explains Dr. Mark Ruchman, Chief Medical Officer, Versant Health. "In its early stages, AMD patients may have minimal impact to their vision. This is just one reason why it is critical to get an annual eye exam, to help prevent the later development of catastrophic visual loss, when the disease is much more difficult to treat."

In addition to age and family history, common risk factors for AMD include high blood pressure and high cholesterol, obesity, high fat intake, smoking, and light or radiation damage to the retina.

Versant Health encourages all people to know their risk factors for AMD and to schedule their annual eye exam to protect the health of their eyes as well as their vision.

