Versant Health Honors the LPGA and Golf Month

BALTIMORE, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Versant Health, a leading national managed eye health and vision plan company, honors its relationship with the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) during Golf Month.

Versant Health is a proud sponsor of the LPGA, as well as two LPGA players: Emma Talley and Gerina Piller. It also sponsors PGA professional Martin Piller.

"The LPGA is the premier women's professional sports organization in the world today," says Kirk Rothrock, Chief Executive Officer, Versant Health. "We are honored to be associated with such a prestigious organization that is as recognized for its work on the course as it is off the green. Its strong focus on charity through its tournaments, as well as its commitment to women in leadership are traits we not only admire, but strive to embody ourselves here at Versant Health."

"We are proud of our partnership with Versant Health," said Chief Sales Officer, Kelly Hyne. "As the LPGA's vision care provider, we've experienced how Versant Health delivers first-class service to their customers, and we appreciate the many ways they support women's golf."

Versant Health is the official managed vision care provider for the LPGA.

About Versant Health

Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 33 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

For more information, visit versanthealth.com.

