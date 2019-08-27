Versant Health is the Next Generation in Managed Vision Care

BALTIMORE, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Versant Health, a leading national managed eye health and vision plan company, is redefining managed vision care for 2020 and beyond.

"At Versant Health, we define ourselves as a health plan that focuses on healthy eyes and vision," says Kirk Rothrock, Chief Executive Officer of Versant Health. "We focus on the connection between eye health, overall health, and wellness, and it is our commitment to this connection that separates us from our competitors."

When Versant Health was created in May 2018, its leadership created a new vision: To become the most trusted managed eye health and vision plan for members, clients, brokers, and providers in the industry. Over the past 15 months, it has made substantial investments in its infrastructure and vision to lead the way in the managed vision care space.

To date, Versant Health is:

The largest administrator of Medicaid vision benefits in the country.

Demonstrating regulatory compliance at the highest government levels.

Establishing a database of millions of clinical transactions on the appropriateness of care.

Utilizing its Medical Policy Council, comprised of ophthalmologists and optometrists, to determine appropriateness of care.

Investing in new call center technology, electronic payment processes, and a web portal for members and eye care professionals alike.

"It's been a demanding 15 months, but our hard work has paid off," says Rothrock. "We are poised to lead the charge for our members, clients, brokers, and eye care professionals to be the next generation in managed vision care."

About Versant Health

Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 33 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

For more information visit versanthealth.com .

