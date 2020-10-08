Versant Health Launches Open Enrollment Experience

The new resource allows users to navigate a virtual environment that highlights the importance of annual vision exams. Tweet this

"We're excited to offer this valuable resource to our clients," said Kirk Rothrock, Chief Executive Officer of Versant Health. "Because many employers have canceled in-person open enrollment fairs to limit the spread of COVID-19, we sought to provide a technology-enabled experience where visitors can learn more about their vision plan and the connections between eye health and overall wellness in a fun and interesting way."

In many ways, the experience is superior to an in-person event in that it is available 24/7 and can be accessed by either computer or mobile device. The experience features a video, access to a Vision Loss Simulator and an infographic gallery where visitors can learn about important aspects of their vision plan. Visitors can also enjoy an interactive video game, similar to PAC-MAN called "Vision Man."

By visiting the virtual experience, members can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win an Amazon gift card.

For more information, visit the open enrollment experience for Davis Vision and Superior Vision .

About Versant Health

Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving nearly 34 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

For more information visit versanthealth.com .

