Versant Health Names Alan Hirschberg to Executive Leadership Team

"With a renewed focus on targeted growth and market differentiation, we are developing enhanced strategies to ensure Versant Health is best positioned to grow and deepen provider relationships, improve member experiences, and drive value for our customers," says James Reid, Versant Health's Chief Executive Officer. "Appointing Alan to enable this strategic transformation is critical in our path forward. I personally had the opportunity to work with Alan during my career at Aetna and MetLife, as well as during the acquisition and integration of Versant Health. His business acumen, expertise, depth of knowledge, leadership, and partnership skills will be tremendous additions to Versant Health and our Executive Leadership Team."

Alan also previously worked in Aetna's dental division as Senior Vice President – Dental and Vision, where he was responsible for dental and vision product performance.

Alan has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Boston University.

About Versant Health

Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 38 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

For more information visit versanthealth.com.

