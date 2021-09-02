Versant Health Names Dan Dunkers Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer

BALTIMORE, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Versant Health, a leading national managed vision care company and wholly-owned subsidiary of MetLife, is proud to announce Dan Dunkers as its Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

Dan brings more than 30 years of experience in progressive IT, management and business thought leadership to his role, previously serving as Vice President of Information Technology at Johns Hopkins Healthcare. He has value-driven executive leadership experience in all areas of IT, including strategic and tactical planning; IT security with a focus on external threats, network and telephony infrastructures; project portfolio management; disaster recovery; vendor negotiations and on-shore and off-shore managed services.

"We are proud to have Dan join us as Chief Information Officer," said James Reid, Chief Executive Officer at Versant Health. "Dan's extensive experience in the IT space makes him an invaluable asset to the Versant Health team, as technology-enabled intelligence and security is critical to our work for health plans and members. We look forward to bringing his industry and leadership experience to our business."

Dan also brings with him 15+ years of executive leadership within IT Healthcare focusing on delivering value to business customers through project delivery, fiscal responsibility and operational excellence. Prior to his role with Johns Hopkins Healthcare, Dan held IT and leadership roles at Kaiser Permanente, CareFirst BCBS and Nationwide Insurance.

Dan received his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Case Western Reserve University, and his M.B.A from Johns Hopkins University. He has also received a project management professional certification.

About Versant Health

Versant Health, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MetLife, is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 37 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

