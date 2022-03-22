Versant Health Names Kia Lindsay Chief Human Resources Officer

"During our time together at MetLife, I saw first-hand the value and experience Kia brings to the table as a trusted, strategic adviser," said James Reid, Chief Executive Officer at Versant Health. "Her strong track record of partnering with leaders to cultivate and implement human capital solutions that improved workplace culture, associate engagement, and delivered on key business initiatives and overall enterprise value speaks for itself. We look forward to welcoming her as the newest member of our Executive Leadership team."

Prior to her nearly nine years at MetLife, Kia held Human Resources roles at TD Ameritrade and Merrill Lynch. There, she provided strategic human resources guidance to both Chief Technology Officers' leadership teams and nearly 750 technology employees across five cities nationwide.

Kia received a Master of Science degree in Human Resources Management and Labor Relations from New York Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Queens College. She is certified from the Human Resources Certification Institute (HRCI) as a Senior Professional in Human Resources and from the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM) as a Senior Certified Professional.

