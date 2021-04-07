Versant Health Names Kimberly Davis Chief Financial Officer

BALTIMORE, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Versant Health, a leading national managed vision care company and wholly owned subsidiary of MetLife, is proud to announce Kimberly Davis as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 1.

Kimberly previously served as the Chief Accounting Officer for Versant Health, where she was responsible for GAAP and statutory reporting, as well as compliance, treasury functions and support for financial initiatives and strategies. Prior to joining Versant Health in 2018, Kimberly served as Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller for Jensen Hughes.

Kimberly brings more than 10 years of senior financial leadership experience to her role. As CFO, Kimberly will be critical to continuing integration of Versant Health into MetLife's overall product portfolio, supporting all Versant Health growth initiatives and driving financial success.

"Kimberly's extensive experience with driving company-wide financial strategies makes her the ideal person to optimize Versant Health's financial performance," said James Reid, Chief Executive Officer at Versant Health. "Her deep knowledge of global accounting and compliance practices will be a great asset as we lay the foundation for Versant Health's future growth."

In addition to her duties as CFO, Kimberly is passionate about providing mentorship to women who are aspiring leaders. She currently serves on the board of directors of several professional and charitable organizations, including the Executive Alliance, a prominent organization for connecting accomplished women on professional and personal levels to expand their impact and influence, the Baltimore Chapter of Finance Executives, Inc., the Baltimore Chapter of the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women executive leadership team and the JHU Carey School of Business Dean's Alumni Advisory Board.

She received her bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University of Maryland University College and MBA from The Johns Hopkins University Carey School of Business.

About Versant Health

Versant Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of MetLife, is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 36 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

For more information visit versanthealth.com.

SOURCE Versant Health

Related Links

versanthealth.com

