Versant Health Senior Vice President, Medical Management, Wins Silver at the 2019 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

BALTIMORE, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Versant Health, a leading national managed eye health and vision plan company, is proud to announce that their Senior Vice President of Medical Management—Elizabeth Klunk, RN, BSN, CCM-R—was a Silver Stevie® winner for Female Executive of the Year (Business Products) at the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business on Friday, November 15, 2019.

Elizabeth is a seasoned healthcare executive with more than 25 years of experience in acute hospital, healthcare payer, healthcare service delivery operations and healthcare consulting/clinical outsource operations. She is an expert in regulatory and compliance, particularly when it comes to Medicare and Medicaid. As the Vice President of Medical Management at Versant Health, Elizabeth oversees the operation of medical management services for more than 33 million members.

"I am so honored to receive the Silver Stevie for Women in Business and to spend the evening with such an amazing group of women," says Elizabeth. "The breadth and depth of accomplishments by my fellow finalists was both humbling and inspiring. It truly was a privilege just to be in the room with them."

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run—worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned," the awards were presented to winners during a dinner event attended by more than 550 people at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. The event was broadcast via Livestream.

About Versant Health

Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 33 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

For more information visit versanthealth.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Middle East Stevie Awards. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at StevieAwards.com.

SOURCE Versant Health

Related Links

versanthealth.com

