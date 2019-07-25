Versant Health supports Great Faith Vision, helps homeless receive prescription eyewear

BALTIMORE, Md., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Versant Health, a managed vision care company, is helping homeless men in Philadelphia receive much-needed prescription eyeglasses at no cost to the men.

On Saturday, July 27, 2019, Versant Health's eyewear manufacturing facility outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Great Faith Vision will provide eye care services to the underserved at the Whosoever Gospel Mission in Philadelphia. Great Faith Vision is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing eye care services—including eyeglasses and other medical and social services and supplies—to the underserved.

Volunteers from Versant Health's facility as well as those from Great Faith Vision will assist optometrists by registering patients, taking medical histories and vital signs, and conducting visual acuity testing, as well as dispensing readers and taking prescription orders for eyeglasses. Those eyewear orders will then be emailed to the quality assurance team at the Versant Health facility to be manufactured and returned to Great Faith Vision, at no cost to the patient.

"At Versant Health, our mission is to help everyone enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision," says Jobany (Gio) Garces, Director of Manufacturing for Versant Health. "We are proud to put these words into action on Saturday by providing prescription eyewear manufactured in our facility to homeless men in our area."

The volunteer event takes place Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Whosoever Gospel Mission, 101 E. Chelten Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Versant Health

Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 33 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

For more information visit versanthealth.com .

SOURCE Versant Health

Related Links

versanthealth.com

