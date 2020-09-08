Versant Health Unveils Eye Health Resource Site This Back To School Season

BALTIMORE, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Versant Health, a leading managed vision care company, has launched a new online resource center, " Don't Lose Sight of Eye Health ," providing educational tools about the benefits of routine eye exams, which are particularly important for classroom learning success—both virtual and in person—as children head back to school this fall.

Versant Health's Don't Lose Sight of Eye Health online resource center includes infographics, blog posts, videos, whitepapers and eBooks on topics ranging from scheduling an eye exam during COVID-19, to common eye problems in children, for whom vision and learning are linked.

"As parents across the country prepare their children for the new school year, they may overlook one of the most important aspects of planning—eye exams," said Kirk Rothrock, Chief Executive Officer of Versant Health. "While this school year make look different due to COVID-19, the learning goal remains the same. Without a comprehensive eye exam, children may have undetected and untreated vision problems that could impact their school performance or cause them to be incorrectly diagnosed with a learning disorder."

According to the American Optometric Association (AOA), school age children should receive a comprehensive eye exam before the first grade. After that, they should receive an eye exam every other year, if no vision correction is required, or annually, for children who need glasses or contact lenses.

The tools in the resource center follow the AOA's guidelines for childhood eye exams and eye health and safety tips for parents. The resource center also includes information about routine eye exams as an effective form of preventative medicine for all age groups, from kids to seniors.

Explore the educational tools in Versant Health's Don't Lose Sight of Eye Health online resource center at https://hs.versanthealth.com/dontlosesightofeyehealth2020 .

About Versant Health

Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving nearly 35 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

For more information visit versanthealth.com.

SOURCE Versant Health

Related Links

versanthealth.com

