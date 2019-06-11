Versant Health Warns About Sun Exposure and Cataract Risk

BALTIMORE, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Versant Health, a leading national managed eye health and vision plan company, wants you to know the risks associated with cataracts and what you can do to prevent vision loss during Cataract Awareness Month.

Cataracts are the leading form of blindness in the world, as well as here in the United States. A cataract is a clouding of the normally clear lens of the eye. The number one cause of cataracts is advanced age, but a close second is unprotected exposure to sunlight.

"Most people don't realize that excessive exposure to sunlight not only increases your risk for skin cancer, but for vision loss as well," explains Dr. Mark Ruchman, Chief Medical Officer, Versant Health. "Studies from both the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health as well as the Journal of the American Medical Association have found that people with the most sun exposure had greater risk for cataract. In fact, researchers have gone so far as to say there is no safe dose of sun exposure to UVB rays from the sun."

To protect your eyes and reduce your risk for cataract, be sure to wear sunglasses whenever you are outside. Choose sunglasses that provide 100% UV protection, or UV 400 protection. This means they protect you from both UVA and UVB radiation. And if you wear prescription eyeglasses, be sure they have a 100% UV protective coating to ensure you are not caught unprotected unnecessarily.



About Versant Health

Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 33 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

For more information visit versanthealth.com .

