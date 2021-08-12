Versant Health Welcomes Davinder S. Grover, MD, MPH, to its Medical Policy Council

Versant Health's Medical Policy Council assists in assessing the managed vision care company's medical policies, use of technologies, quality improvement and outcomes analysis. Davinder is the 13 th addition to the council, which is comprised of independent clinical experts from active practices who have trained or have appointments at leading institutions. Together, their expertise spans a variety of ophthalmic specialties, including cataract surgery, corneal disease, refractive surgery, glaucoma, vitreo-retinal disorders (including diabetic eye disease), pediatric ophthalmology, strabismus, oculoplastic reconstructive surgery and medical ethics.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Grover join our Medical Policy Council. His expertise on glaucoma treatment will be highly valuable, as we continually assess our policies to ensure our members can access cutting-edge vision care," said James Reid, Chief Executive Officer at Versant Health.

In addition to his work with the Medical Policy Council, Davinder is an attending surgeon, clinician and the director of research at Glaucoma Associates of Texas. He has authored more than 50 peer reviewed articles and 15 book chapters, and he has lectured around the world on glaucoma and innovative glaucoma surgeries.

In addition to his duties as a practicing physician and member of the Medical Policy Council, Davinder serves on the Board of Directors for the American Glaucoma Society and the Cure Glaucoma Foundation, a charitable organization with a mission to improve access to quality care, fund transformational research and disseminate knowledge through global outreach efforts.

Davinder received his medical degree from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland. He attended residency at the Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins Hospital and completed his glaucoma fellowship at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Davinder also received a Master of Public Health degree from the Harvard University School of Public Health.

About Versant Health

Versant Health, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MetLife, is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 36 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

For more information visit versanthealth.com.

SOURCE Versant Health

Related Links

versanthealth.com

