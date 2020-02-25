Versant Health Welcomes Lula Richards as New Chief Compliance Officer

BALTIMORE, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Versant Health, a leading national managed eye health and vision plan company, is proud to welcome Lula Richards as their new Chief Compliance Officer.

As the Chief Compliance Officer, Lula is responsible for ensuring Versant Health's compliance with federal laws, rules, regulations and internal standards, policies and procedures. She will also oversee all internal audit activities and assure that Versant Health has a comprehensive and systematic approach to identify, prioritize, and assess business risks across the organization. Additionally, Lula will develop strategy and lead the Special Investigations Unit within Versant Health in the prevention, detection, and referral for prosecution of fraud, waste, and abuse with respect to providers, members, and other third parties. She will also provide oversight for a comprehensive privacy program that will ensure that the privacy of and access to protected health information (PHI) is in compliance with applicable state and federal laws.

"Lula has deep roots in the health insurance space, particularly as it relates to risk management, in both the public and private sectors," says Kirk Rothrock, Chief Executive Officer at Versant Health. "She is a proven leader and I look forward to working with Lula to ensure that our compliance programs remain best in class and continue to set the standard for the managed eye health and vision industry."

Lula is a U.S. Army veteran with more than six years of service. She joins Versant Health from Bank of America, where she served as Senior Vice President of Business Control Manager. Lula has also served as Vice President of Enterprise Risk Management at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, as well as Managing Director of Program Assurance for Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, FEP Director's Office and Director of Enterprise Risk Management at NASCO.

Lula holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of Notre Dame of Maryland as well as a Masters of Science in Information and Telecommunications Systems from the Johns Hopkins University.

Hayley Ellington-Buckles, who previously served as Chief Compliance Officer for Versant Health, moved into a new role, supporting business operations as Senior Vice President of Operations reporting to Maynard McAlpin, Chief Operating Officer at Versant Health. "Hayley brings a depth of experience to the team and helps us to further our ability to deliver operational excellence," says McAlpin.

