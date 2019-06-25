Versant Health Welcomes New Regional Vice President, Third Party Commercial Sales

BALTIMORE, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Versant Health, a leading national managed eye health and vision plan company, is proud to welcome Mark Weibel as their new Regional Vice President, Third Party Commercial Sales.

Mark has more than 25 years of successful sales and business experience in the insurance industry. For more than 20 of those years, he focused on specialty benefits, including managed vision care, self-funded plans, life and disability, and dental and stop loss. In his new role, Mark will be responsible for selling routine vision plans and medical management programs to third party commercial health plans.

"I am pleased to welcome Mark to the Versant Health team," said Gary Feldman, Senior Vice President, Third Party Commercial Sales, at Versant Health. "His deep knowledge in employee benefits and vision care in particular will be a great asset as we further support our mission to help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision."

Mr. Weibel joins Versant Health after working with companies such as EyeMed Vision Care, Dearborn National, and Humana.

About Versant Health

Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 33 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

For more information visit versanthealth.com .

