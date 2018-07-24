VersaPay Adds ShopOne to Growing List of Commercial Real Estate Clients

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - VersaPay Corporation (TSXV: VPY) ("VersaPay"), a leading provider of cloud-based invoice-to-cash solutions including electronic invoice presentment and payment, automated accounts receivable, cash application and collections management, is pleased to announce that is has signed ShopOne as its newest client, further solidifying its leadership position in Commercial Real Estate (CRE).

"VersaPay's solution is the perfect fit to help us scale our business and provide a great experience for our rapidly expanding tenant community," commented Joe LoParrino, Chief Accounting Officer for ShopOne. "By providing better tools for our tenants we make it easy for them to do business with us and we receive payments faster and can manage the business more proactively."

This newest client was introduced by NTrust, a global CRE technology and services company, and an active member of VersaPay's referral partner program. Working together, NTrust introduces VersaPay to business opportunities at CRE organizations that could benefit from using ARC.

"We continue to see more and more commercial real estate organizations taking advantage of ARC as it has become the new standard for AR automation in the industry," said Craig O'Neill, CEO of VersaPay. "This is the fifth new CRE client to choose ARC this year, together serving over 30,000 commercial tenants across a mix of retail and office properties across the US. As we cement our leadership position in CRE we are also building strong working relationships and interfaces with the leading ERP's serving the sector including Oracle JD Edwards, MRI and others."

VersaPay will be presenting at the JD Edwards InFocus 2018 Conference. Details below:

Myth Busting: Tenants Pay Rent On Time Date: Tuesday, August 21 Time: 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM Location: Grand Ballroom

About ShopOne

ShopOne Centers REIT is a leading owner, operator and manager of high-quality shopping centers. The Company's more than 50 retail centers located in established trade areas and are supported by a diverse mix of highly productive non-discretionary, value-oriented and grocery retailers. ShopOne is committed to maximizing the value of its portfolio by capitalizing on embedded growth opportunities through driving rents, increasing occupancy and pursuing value-enhancing redevelopment opportunities. To learn more about ShopOne, please visit www.ShopOne.com.

About NTrust

NTrust is a global CRE technology and services company with ~1,000 CRE professionals, accountants, lease administrators, abstraction specialists, language specialists, software developers, infrastructure and network administrators, focused solely on providing services and software to Corporate and Commercial Real Estate Clients. We have a global focus and have worked with clients throughout North America, China, Russia, and Japan to Dubai and UAE to the UK and Eurozone to Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil. NTrust provides lease administration, finance & accounting, due diligence and technology services to many of the leading global investment management firms, REITs, CRE service provider and multi-national corporations. More information is available at https://ntrustinfotech.com.

About VersaPay

VersaPay is a Fintech company and leading provider of cloud-based invoice-to-cash solutions, enabling businesses to provide a superior customer experience, get paid faster, streamline financial operations, and dramatically reduce DSO and costs. VersaPay ARC is the new standard in accounts receivable and collections management with a customer self-service environment to view invoices online, collaborate on inquiries and disputes, and facilitate secure online payments (EFT/ACH and credit card). Businesses gain access to a suite of powerful tools that enable efficient collections, cash application and real-time insight into accounts receivable. VersaPay ARC automatically reconciles payments and account information through integrations with a wide range of ERPs and accounting software providers.

More information about VersaPay is available at www.versapay.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

